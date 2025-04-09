Ryo Hirakawa joins Haas as reserve driver for the remainder of F1 season 2025

In a notable move within the 2025 Formula 1 paddock, Japanese racing talent Ryo Hirakawa has been announced as the official reserve driver for the Haas F1 Team for the rest of the season. The 31-year-old transitions from Alpine, where he recently ran FP1 over the Japanese Grand Prix weekend at Suzuka, showcasing his capabilities on home soil.

Haas currently sits sixth in the Constructors’ Championship, having scored 15 points over the first three Grand Prix weekends. With fresh upgrades already implemented on the VF-25 — proving effective during the Japanese round — the team is now looking to Hirakawa for crucial simulator work throughout the season. His task? Testing a steady stream of new components to push Haas further up the midfield battle.