Ryo Hirakawa joins Haas as reserve driver for the remainder of F1 season 2025

In a notable move within the 2025 Formula 1 paddock, Japanese racing talent Ryo Hirakawa has been announced as the official reserve driver for the Haas F1 Team for the rest of the season. The 31-year-old transitions from Alpine, where he recently ran FP1 over the Japanese Grand Prix weekend at Suzuka, showcasing his capabilities on home soil.
Haas currently sits sixth in the Constructors’ Championship, having scored 15 points over the first three Grand Prix weekends. With fresh upgrades already implemented on the VF-25 — proving effective during the Japanese round — the team is now looking to Hirakawa for crucial simulator work throughout the season. His task? Testing a steady stream of new components to push Haas further up the midfield battle.
Ryo joins the American outfit to support main drivers Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon. With prior Formula 1 experience that includes roles with McLaren and multiple FP1 sessions, Ryo’s skills makes him a solid choice for Haas. He’s no stranger to the team either — having previously driven the VF-23 in last year’s post-season test in Abu Dhabi.
Outside of F1, Hirakawa boasts an impressive resume. He currently competes with Toyota GAZOO Racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship and clinched victory at the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Japanese driver is also a two-time Hypercar Champion and has competed across elite racing formats such as Super GT and Super Formula, demonstrating his versatility behind the wheel.
Hirakawa will have four FP1 sessions with Haas this year, beginning this weekend in Bahrain where he takes over Bearman’s cockpit. His other outings include Spain (in place of Ocon), Mexico, and Abu Dhabi, offering valuable track time and feedback across a range of circuits. While Hirakawa departs Alpine’s ranks, the French team retains a strong reserve lineup. Franco Colapinto, Kush Maini and Paul Aron remain on standby should they be called upon, ensuring Alpine continues to have depth and flexibility in its driver program.