Six current F1 drivers who own lifestyle brands

Yuki Tsunoda - Venti Due

The newest entrant to the business scene is Yuki Tsunoda, the Japanese Formula 1 driver, who just expanded his pursuits beyond the racetrack by launching his own fashion brand, Venti Due. The name translates to 22 in Italian, reflecting Tsunoda's racing number and personal affinity for the numeral. Venti Due embodies Tsunoda's racing spirit, incorporating motifs such as the maple leaf design in a subtle YT design, which also appears on his helmet. The brand's slogan, fast on track, effortless in style, captures the seamless blend of high-speed performance and fashion. Shop for Hoodies​, Crew necks​, Oversized jerseys​, Balloon pants​, Canvas tote bags​ and Beanies. Japanese artist Jinya Yamakawa, known for collaborating with Tsunoda on helmet designs, contributes to the brand's creative direction. ​