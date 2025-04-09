Six current F1 drivers who own lifestyle brands

Several current Formula 1 drivers have expanded their horizons beyond the racetrack by venturing into the world of business, launching their own brands that reflect their personal interests and passions. Here’s a look at six such drivers and their entrepreneurial endeavors beyond the track or maybe inspired by it.
Lewis Hamilton - Multiple ventures
Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, has successfully ventured into various business endeavors beyond his racing career. His entrepreneurial pursuits span fashion, plant-based dining and film production. In 2019, Hamilton co-founded Neat Burger, a plant-based burger chain emphasizing sustainability and ethical eating. The brand has expanded internationally, opening locations in cities like New York. Neat Burger has been recognized with awards such as Best Vegan Restaurant of the Year at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards.
In 2021, Hamilton founded +44, a clothing line that reflects his personal style and passion for fashion. The brand offers limited-edition collections, including collaborations with renowned artists like Hajime Sorayama. A portion of +44's proceeds supports Mission 44, Hamilton's charitable foundation aimed at fostering a more inclusive education system and promoting diversity in STEM careers. Beyond fashion and dining, Hamilton has ventured into film production. He is producing an upcoming Formula 1-themed movie starring Brad Pitt, further diversifying his portfolio and interests.
Lando Norris – Quadrant
In 2020, McLaren driver Lando Norris introduced Quadrant, a gaming and lifestyle brand that merges his enthusiasm for esports and apparel. Quadrant not only focuses on content creation in the gaming sphere but also offers a range of merchandise, including hoodies, t-shirts and hats, catering to fans who share the racer's interests. Quadrant has released various clothing collections, including the Clover Motors and Jet Fuel collection, both modeled by Norris himself. And mostly recently the Japan Collection!
Charles Leclerc – LEC Ice Cream
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ventured into the culinary world with the launch of his ice cream brand, LEC, in April 2024. Collaborating with Italian gelato company Grom, Leclerc introduced five flavors: Vanillove, Salty Carammmel, Swirly Pistachi-oh!, Peanut Caramel Tango and Chocolate Crunch. Each 460 ml tub contains between 335 to 399 calories, aligning with Leclerc's aim to offer a guilt-free indulgence. Initially available in Italy, LEC expanded to French markets by the summer of 2024.
Alex Albon – Alex Albon Athletics
Williams Racing driver Alex Albon, who proudly represents the Thai flag as a Thai-British F1 talent, has been enjoying a speedy season both on and off the grid. Beyond his performance on track, Albon has stepped into the lifestyle space with the launch of Alex Albon Athletics. His first drop —a limited edition sneaker and two key rings — was intentionally designed with a unisex appeal. The creations aimed to feel less like traditional team merchandise and more like a piece you'd wear to a laid-back brunch.
Ollie Bearman's official merchandise store
The olliebearman.store gives fans a chance to rep their favorite rising star with a range of stylish, racing-inspired pieces. Among them is the Kuma Collection, which features sweatshirts in soft pastel tones like light blue and light pink, adding a playful edge to the racing aesthetic. The Bear Essentials line keeps things classic with staple pieces like short sleeve tees and black hoodies. For collectors and die-hard fans, the store also offers limited edition signed artwork, including THE JOURNEY poster, a tribute to Bearman's evolving F1 career. Launched on July 7, 2024, the store is hosted on Shopify.
Yuki Tsunoda - Venti Due
The newest entrant to the business scene is Yuki Tsunoda, the Japanese Formula 1 driver, who just expanded his pursuits beyond the racetrack by launching his own fashion brand, Venti Due. The name translates to 22 in Italian, reflecting Tsunoda's racing number and personal affinity for the numeral. Venti Due embodies Tsunoda's racing spirit, incorporating motifs such as the maple leaf design in a subtle YT design, which also appears on his helmet. The brand's slogan, fast on track, effortless in style, captures the seamless blend of high-speed performance and fashion. Shop for Hoodies, Crew necks, Oversized jerseys, Balloon pants, Canvas tote bags and Beanies. Japanese artist Jinya Yamakawa, known for collaborating with Tsunoda on helmet designs, contributes to the brand's creative direction.