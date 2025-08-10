Who is Alexandra Saint Mleux? Everything to know about the F1 'It-Girl'

Alexandra Saint-Mleux, the 23-year-old art coordinator, model and fashion influencer gained widespread public attention after she began dating Formula One driver Charles Leclerc in early 2023.
Alexandra Saint Mleux was an art enthusiast with a focused interest in art history and can now be spotted everywhere, from fashion shows front seats to beauty brand summer clubs and of course the paddock after her rise as a fashion figure. And no it's not just because she is dating someone prominent, but also her expanding her interests in various fields, all at once. So here's what we know about her!
Alexandra Malena Saint Mleux was in Beaulieu, near Monaco. Her father is Swiss and her mother is Italian, which gave her a multicultural background, and she speaks four languages. Reports suggest that estimated monthly earnings from Instagram are between $20.1K and $27.5K.
Sources also suggest that she is not from a wealthy background and that she has cultivated her style and connections since moving to the French Riviera and attending school in Monaco, a region that is not cheap to live in. She and Charles Leclerc were first linked in early 2023 and made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon. They have a dog named Leo, who sometimes appears in her social media content.
Paddock fashion
Before her rise to prominence as a fashion figure, Saint Mleux was an art enthusiast with a focused interest in art history. She was a student at the École du Louvre in Paris and has a separate Instagram account dedicated to sharing and discussing art. She has also worked as a moderator at an art convention. Beyond her art-focused Instagram page, she has worked professionally in the art world. She was an art assistant at an auction house and has done public relations for Monaco Art Week. She has also interviewed contemporary artists.
Her transition to a model and fashion influencer happened in a little over a year. After her personal Instagram account was made public, her following grew significantly. Her stylish appearances at F1 races and events have garnered her a reputation as a fashion 'It-girl'. She has since collaborated with major brands like Rhode and Meshki, even debuting her own resortwear collection with the latter.
She has a popular presence on TikTok and Instagram, with a significant following on both platforms. Her content is known for blending art, fashion and travel. Her outfits, especially those she wears at Formula One events, frequently garner significant attention. Beyond her own collection, she models and promotes clothing and accessories from various high-end brands. Her social media showcases her wearing pieces from labels like Jacquemus, Sau Lee and Nina Ricci, positioning her as a fashion muse and influencer for these brands.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels