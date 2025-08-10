Who is Alexandra Saint Mleux? Everything to know about the F1 'It-Girl'

Paddock fashion

Before her rise to prominence as a fashion figure, Saint Mleux was an art enthusiast with a focused interest in art history. She was a student at the École du Louvre in Paris and has a separate Instagram account dedicated to sharing and discussing art. She has also worked as a moderator at an art convention. Beyond her art-focused Instagram page, she has worked professionally in the art world. She was an art assistant at an auction house and has done public relations for Monaco Art Week. She has also interviewed contemporary artists.

Her transition to a model and fashion influencer happened in a little over a year. After her personal Instagram account was made public, her following grew significantly. Her stylish appearances at F1 races and events have garnered her a reputation as a fashion 'It-girl'. She has since collaborated with major brands like Rhode and Meshki, even debuting her own resortwear collection with the latter.

She has a popular presence on TikTok and Instagram, with a significant following on both platforms. Her content is known for blending art, fashion and travel. Her outfits, especially those she wears at Formula One events, frequently garner significant attention. Beyond her own collection, she models and promotes clothing and accessories from various high-end brands. Her social media showcases her wearing pieces from labels like Jacquemus, Sau Lee and Nina Ricci, positioning her as a fashion muse and influencer for these brands.