How a Netflix binge led golfer Muni He to date F1 driver Alex Albon

Alex Albon has been in a relationship with professional golfer Muni 'Lily' He since 2019. The couple met on social media. Muni He became interested in Formula 1 after watching the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive and started following drivers, including Alex Albon. At the same time, Albon was getting into golf. They began talking and eventually met in person in Los Angeles. The couple is known for sharing their relationship with fans through social media, with Muni He's TikTok videos often going viral for their humorous and candid moments.
She plays on the US-based LPGA Tour and he is a racer. According to the reports, they began following each other on Instagram and after some time, they started talking and realized they had a lot in common, including the shared experience of being a rookie athlete in a high-pressure sport. They apparently met in person for the first time in Los Angeles, where Muni He was based at the time, after Albon had a race in Texas.
They played golf together and their relationship began to blossom from there. Since their meeting, they have been a supportive presence in each other's professional lives. Muni He is often seen in the F1 paddock at Albon's races and he has been spotted at her golf tournaments. According to sources, despite their busy schedules and long-distance relationship, they stay connected, sometimes even playing virtual reality golf together. They even share Asian heritage.
More about Muni He
Muni He was born in Chengdu, China, in 1999. Her family moved to Vancouver, Canada, when she was nine and later to San Diego. She was introduced to golf by her father at the age of five and started playing competitively. She attended the University of Southern California, majoring in communications, before turning professional in 2017. As an amateur, she had a successful career, winning the 2015 Polo Junior Classic and the 2017 Minnesota Invitational. She also made the cut as an amateur at the 2015 U.S. Women's Open at the age of 16.
In 2018, she won her first Symetra Tour event and secured her LPGA Tour card in 2019 after winning the LPGA Q-Series. She has a notable presence on social media, where she is also considered a fashion influencer. She often uses her platform to advocate for women in sports and hopes to inspire a new generation of female golfers. Muni He's influence as a fashion figure stems from her unique blend of athletic wear and high-fashion aesthetics, both on and off the golf course.
Her style is often described as golfcore, a blend of classic golf attire with modern, trendy elements. She is known for wearing sleek, well-fitted outfits that challenge traditional golf fashion, incorporating contemporary cuts, bold colors, and stylish accessories. This has led to significant brand partnerships. For example, she has served as a brand ambassador for Fila, specifically for their Fila x McLaren collaboration, which blended performance golf wear with racing aesthetics. She also has an endorsement deal with Nike and has been named a champion ambassador for Las Vegas Sands.
