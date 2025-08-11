How a Netflix binge led golfer Muni He to date F1 driver Alex Albon

More about Muni He

Muni He was born in Chengdu, China, in 1999. Her family moved to Vancouver, Canada, when she was nine and later to San Diego. She was introduced to golf by her father at the age of five and started playing competitively. She attended the University of Southern California, majoring in communications, before turning professional in 2017. As an amateur, she had a successful career, winning the 2015 Polo Junior Classic and the 2017 Minnesota Invitational. She also made the cut as an amateur at the 2015 U.S. Women's Open at the age of 16.

In 2018, she won her first Symetra Tour event and secured her LPGA Tour card in 2019 after winning the LPGA Q-Series. She has a notable presence on social media, where she is also considered a fashion influencer. She often uses her platform to advocate for women in sports and hopes to inspire a new generation of female golfers. Muni He's influence as a fashion figure stems from her unique blend of athletic wear and high-fashion aesthetics, both on and off the golf course.

Her style is often described as golfcore, a blend of classic golf attire with modern, trendy elements. She is known for wearing sleek, well-fitted outfits that challenge traditional golf fashion, incorporating contemporary cuts, bold colors, and stylish accessories. This has led to significant brand partnerships. For example, she has served as a brand ambassador for Fila, specifically for their Fila x McLaren collaboration, which blended performance golf wear with racing aesthetics. She also has an endorsement deal with Nike and has been named a champion ambassador for Las Vegas Sands.