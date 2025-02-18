All you need to know about the F1 75 Live launch event at The O2 London

The 2025 Formula 1 season is set to begin in unprecedented style as, for the first time in the sport’s history, all ten teams will gather for a grand launch event at London’s The O2. Marking the start of F1’s 75th anniversary year, the occasion—dubbed F1 75 Live—will bring together drivers, team principals and the entire grid to unveil their liveries for the upcoming campaign.
Traditionally, F1 teams reveal their new cars individually in separate events, generating anticipation ahead of the season. However, this year’s unified event offers fans the rare opportunity to see all teams present their designs at the same time. While the final specifications of the 2025 cars remain under wraps until they are shipped to Bahrain for pre-season testing, the unveiling of the liveries at F1 75 Live promises to deliver a visual spectacle.
The anticipation surrounding new car designs is always high, and past seasons have seen striking liveries make their debuts. In 2024, Kick Sauber turned heads with a bold green and black colour scheme, while Alpine continued to experiment with pink accents. This year’s event will be particularly significant for Lewis Hamilton, who will make his first official public appearance in Ferrari red, joining new teammate Charles Leclerc to showcase the Scuderia’s latest livery.
The 2025 season also heralds several significant driver changes, with only two of the ten teams retaining their line-ups from last year. Notably, 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli steps up to replace Hamilton at Mercedes, while his former Formula 2 teammate Ollie Bearman secures a full-time drive with Haas after impressing as a stand-in during 2024.
Meanwhile, reigning Formula 2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto takes his place at Kick Sauber and runner-up Isack Hadjar joins Racing Bulls, following Liam Lawson’s promotion to Red Bull as Max Verstappen’s new teammate. At Alpine, long-time reserve driver Jack Doohan finally gets his chance on the grid and will face the pressure of making his debut at his home race in Australia.
While F1 75 Live will focus on livery reveals, some teams have also chosen to host separate car launch events. Williams unveiled their 2025 challenger on 14 February, featuring a special livery that will be updated at the main event. Haas conducted a filming day at Silverstone on 16 February before its official unveiling at F1 75 Live, while McLaren’s car made its first track appearance on February 13. Other major launches include Ferrari’s event at Fiorano on February 19, Aston Martin’s AMR25 reveal on February 23 and Mercedes’ W16 launch on February 24.
With pre-season testing scheduled to take place at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 26-28, teams will have limited time to fine-tune their machines before the season-opener. The campaign will then officially get underway at the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025 on the weekend of March 14-16, where we will also get to witness luxury designer Trophy Trunks will be clad in the maison’s emblematic monogram and adorned with the iconic 'V', presented in a unique local colour scheme.