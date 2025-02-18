All you need to know about the F1 75 Live launch event at The O2 London

The 2025 season also heralds several significant driver changes, with only two of the ten teams retaining their line-ups from last year. Notably, 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli steps up to replace Hamilton at Mercedes, while his former Formula 2 teammate Ollie Bearman secures a full-time drive with Haas after impressing as a stand-in during 2024.

Meanwhile, reigning Formula 2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto takes his place at Kick Sauber and runner-up Isack Hadjar joins Racing Bulls, following Liam Lawson’s promotion to Red Bull as Max Verstappen’s new teammate. At Alpine, long-time reserve driver Jack Doohan finally gets his chance on the grid and will face the pressure of making his debut at his home race in Australia.

While F1 75 Live will focus on livery reveals, some teams have also chosen to host separate car launch events. Williams unveiled their 2025 challenger on 14 February, featuring a special livery that will be updated at the main event. Haas conducted a filming day at Silverstone on 16 February before its official unveiling at F1 75 Live, while McLaren’s car made its first track appearance on February 13. Other major launches include Ferrari’s event at Fiorano on February 19, Aston Martin’s AMR25 reveal on February 23 and Mercedes’ W16 launch on February 24.