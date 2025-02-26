Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team partners with luxury skincare brand ELEMIS for a multi-year deal

The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team has announced a multi-year partnership with British luxury skincare brand ELEMIS, marking the team’s first official skincare collaboration. This alliance brings together cutting-edge beauty innovation with the high-performance world of Formula 1.
ELEMIS, renowned for its fusion of next-generation technology and clinically proven skincare, has long championed confidence and empowerment within its community. Through this partnership, the brand aims to foster inclusivity in Formula 1, reflecting the sport’s evolving fanbase. According to the latest Nielsen study, 41 percent of F1 fans are now women, with the fastest-growing demographic being women aged 16 to 24. This initiative aligns with Aston Martin Aramco’s Make a Mark strategy, which seeks to drive positive change through the sport’s global influence.
Sustainability is a key pillar of the partnership, with both Aston Martin Aramco and ELEMIS sharing a commitment to environmentally responsible practices. As the first B Corp-certified company to collaborate with the team, ELEMIS will introduce its high sustainability standards to the global stage, reinforcing its dedication to ethical sourcing and eco-conscious initiatives.
In the first year of the partnership, ELEMIS will launch exclusive limited-edition product collections and provide trackside experiences at the Aston Martin Aramco Paddock Club Suite, where guests can enjoy wellbeing-focused ‘pit stop’ treatments. Additionally, at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in May, ELEMIS will debut a first-of-its-kind spa experience aboard the Aston Martin Aramco luxury yacht.