Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team partners with luxury skincare brand ELEMIS for a multi-year deal

The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team has announced a multi-year partnership with British luxury skincare brand ELEMIS, marking the team’s first official skincare collaboration. This alliance brings together cutting-edge beauty innovation with the high-performance world of Formula 1.

ELEMIS, renowned for its fusion of next-generation technology and clinically proven skincare, has long championed confidence and empowerment within its community. Through this partnership, the brand aims to foster inclusivity in Formula 1, reflecting the sport’s evolving fanbase. According to the latest Nielsen study, 41 percent of F1 fans are now women, with the fastest-growing demographic being women aged 16 to 24. This initiative aligns with Aston Martin Aramco’s Make a Mark strategy, which seeks to drive positive change through the sport’s global influence.