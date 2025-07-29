Explore the free, limited-time F1 Night Race Exhibit before Singapore GP 2025

The Singapore Grand Prix consistently ranks as one of the most exciting and fun F1 events to attend, Thanks to the unique blend of thrilling racing and a vibrant festival atmosphere. It's arguably the most spectacular night race in Formula 1. The brightly lit Marina Bay Street Circuit against the backdrop of Singapore's dazzling skyline creates an incredible visual spectacle that's unlike any other Grand Prix.
The Marina Bay Street Circuit weaves through the heart of Singapore's city center, offering breathtaking views of iconic landmarks like the Marina Bay Sands, the Singapore Flyer and the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay. Many grandstands provide incredible vantage points of the city's architecture and the race. You can even ride the Singapore Flyer for a unique bird's-eye view of the track or catch glimpses from the SkyPark Observation Deck.
The Singapore GP is renowned for its stellar off-track entertainment. Each year, it hosts a series of A-list international music artists and a diverse range of local acts across multiple stages within the circuit park. These concerts are often included with your race ticket, providing a full festival experience alongside the motorsport. There are numerous interactive installations, brand activations, games booths, food stalls offering diverse cuisines (including halal options), beer gardens and roving performers.
Race Simulators & Stamps
Fans looking to immerse themselves in the F1 experience before the actual race weekend! Here is a 2025 all-access exhibit. This exhibit at the F1 Pit Building offers a unique, behind-the-scenes look and interactive experiences and it's free to attend (though registration is required). It's available on weekends only, from July 6 to August 3, 2025, from 10 am to 7 pm.
Level 1 exhibition dives into Singapore's rich motorsport history and explore the many facets of race operations. This provides context and excitement for the upcoming race. Expect Race Simulators where you can test your reflexes on a racing simulator. Learn the meanings behind trackside flag signals and discover the crucial roles of race marshals. Collect stamps as you explore.
Behind-the-Scenes
Level 2 offers Behind-the-Scenes Access with the showcase of Media Centre, Cool Down Room, a glimpse of where drivers go immediately after a race and then move on to pose like a champion on the winner's podium. Lucky ones can win exciting prizes, including tickets to the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 and Thursday Pit Lane Experience passes.
The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix in 2025 is scheduled to take place from Friday, October 3rd to Sunday, October 5th, 2025.