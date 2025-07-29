Explore the free, limited-time F1 Night Race Exhibit before Singapore GP 2025

The Marina Bay Street Circuit weaves through the heart of Singapore's city center, offering breathtaking views of iconic landmarks like the Marina Bay Sands, the Singapore Flyer and the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay. Many grandstands provide incredible vantage points of the city's architecture and the race. You can even ride the Singapore Flyer for a unique bird's-eye view of the track or catch glimpses from the SkyPark Observation Deck.

The Singapore GP is renowned for its stellar off-track entertainment. Each year, it hosts a series of A-list international music artists and a diverse range of local acts across multiple stages within the circuit park. These concerts are often included with your race ticket, providing a full festival experience alongside the motorsport. There are numerous interactive installations, brand activations, games booths, food stalls offering diverse cuisines (including halal options), beer gardens and roving performers.