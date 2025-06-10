F1 unveils 2026 Calendar: Madrid debuts, Imola dropped, 24-race season confirmed

Formula 1 has officially released its race calendar for the 2026 season, confirming a 24-race schedule that will span five continents and mark the beginning of a new era for the sport — with fresh regulations, major manufacturer entries, and logistical reshuffles.
The season kicks off in Melbourne with the Australian Grand Prix from March 6–8, and concludes in Abu Dhabi on December 4–6. This early March start is the earliest in F1 history, ensuring that the calendar accommodates Ramadan — pushing the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix into April.
Spain Gets Two Grands Prix
In a major shake-up, Spain will host two races: the traditional Barcelona GP (June 12–14) and the debut of the Madrid Grand Prix (September 11–13). The latter will be run on a brand-new 5.4 km street circuit around the IFEMA exhibition centre in Valdebebas and is scheduled to remain on the calendar until 2035. However, this change comes at the cost of the Emilia-Romagna GP at Imola, which has been dropped from the schedule to make way for Madrid.
Canada and Indy 500 Date Clash
The Canadian Grand Prix has been shifted to May 22–24, creating a notable clash with the iconic Indianapolis 500. This scheduling decision could impact North American drivers and fans alike, reigniting discussions around calendar harmonisation between F1 and IndyCar.
Calendar refinements
Efforts to improve logistics have also resulted in tighter regional clusters, such as pairing Miami and Canada in May and consolidating the European leg during the summer. The calendar continues to respect the traditional European venues, with Silverstone (July 3–5), Monza (September 4–6), and Spa (July 17–19) holding firm. The 2026 season will also usher in the long-anticipated power unit regulation changes. All cars will run on 100% sustainable fuels, and the new engine formula will see the entry of Audi, Ford and Cadillac (via Andretti, pending approval), redefining the sport’s competitive landscape.