F1 unveils 2026 Calendar: Madrid debuts, Imola dropped, 24-race season confirmed

The season kicks off in Melbourne with the Australian Grand Prix from March 6–8, and concludes in Abu Dhabi on December 4–6. This early March start is the earliest in F1 history, ensuring that the calendar accommodates Ramadan — pushing the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix into April.

Spain Gets Two Grands Prix

In a major shake-up, Spain will host two races: the traditional Barcelona GP (June 12–14) and the debut of the Madrid Grand Prix (September 11–13). The latter will be run on a brand-new 5.4 km street circuit around the IFEMA exhibition centre in Valdebebas and is scheduled to remain on the calendar until 2035. However, this change comes at the cost of the Emilia-Romagna GP at Imola, which has been dropped from the schedule to make way for Madrid.