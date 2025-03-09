Cadillac to officially join Formula One in 2026, here’s what we know so far

In a landmark move for the sport, Cadillac, backed by General Motors, has officially been given the green light to join Formula One in 2026. The FIA and Formula One Management (FOM) confirmed on March 6 that the American outfit has met all necessary entry requirements, setting the stage for a bold new chapter in F1 history.
The Cadillac Formula One Team, which will operate as an independent entity under GM’s leadership, will initially run Ferrari power units before transitioning to a homegrown Cadillac-developed engine by 2030. The operation was originally linked with Andretti Global, but Cadillac has now forged its own path, with TWG Motorsports managing the team’s entry into the championship.
Leading the charge will be Team Principal Graeme Lowdon and Technical Director Nick Chester, both bringing extensive experience from the highest levels of motorsport. The team is headed by Dan Towriss and Mark Walter, with a clear ambition: to establish itself as a truly American force in Formula One, potentially with an American driver lineup.
With bases in Fishers, Indiana; Charlotte, North Carolina; Warren, Michigan; and Silverstone, England, Cadillac has already assembled a workforce of over 200 engineers and specialists, working tirelessly on aerodynamics, chassis development, software and vehicle dynamics simulation. Their efforts are accelerating as the 2026 debut looms.
General Motors (GM) announced its intention to enter Formula One under the Cadillac brand, in collaboration with Andretti Global back in 2023. This partnership aimed to combine GM's automotive expertise with Andretti's racing pedigree to create a competitive team. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) officially accepted the Andretti Cadillac bid to join the Formula 1 grid as the 11th team. However, this approval was contingent upon securing a commercial agreement with Formula One Management (FOM). Despite FIA's approval, FOM rejected the Andretti Cadillac entry, citing concerns about competitiveness and the value addition to the championship.
GM announced its entry into Formula 1 as a constructor under the Cadillac brand, independent of Andretti Global. This move marked Cadillac as the first wholly new entrant since Haas in 2016. The FIA and Formula One Management granted final approval for Cadillac to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026 as the 11th team. With the final approval in place, all eyes are now on how the new team will shape up on the grid — and how soon they can challenge the established order.