Cadillac to officially join Formula One in 2026, here’s what we know so far

In a landmark move for the sport, Cadillac, backed by General Motors, has officially been given the green light to join Formula One in 2026. The FIA and Formula One Management (FOM) confirmed on March 6 that the American outfit has met all necessary entry requirements, setting the stage for a bold new chapter in F1 history.

The Cadillac Formula One Team, which will operate as an independent entity under GM’s leadership, will initially run Ferrari power units before transitioning to a homegrown Cadillac-developed engine by 2030. The operation was originally linked with Andretti Global, but Cadillac has now forged its own path, with TWG Motorsports managing the team’s entry into the championship.

Leading the charge will be Team Principal Graeme Lowdon and Technical Director Nick Chester, both bringing extensive experience from the highest levels of motorsport. The team is headed by Dan Towriss and Mark Walter, with a clear ambition: to establish itself as a truly American force in Formula One, potentially with an American driver lineup.