Kush Maini becomes the first Indian to bag a reserve driver position in Formula One

Kush Maini’s journey to the top echelons of motorsport has taken another leap forward as he joins Alpine’s roster of Test and Reserve Drivers for the 2025 Formula One season. The Bengaluru-born driver continues to make his mark on the global racing scene, showcasing India’s growing presence in motorsport at the highest level.
With an already impressive racing resume, Maini has steadily climbed the ranks, proving his mettle in Formula 2 with DAMS, where he secured five podiums and a thrilling victory in Budapest in 2024. His latest appointment with Alpine F1 Team is a testament to his relentless dedication and talent.
Maini’s expanded role with Alpine means he will be deeply involved in the team’s technical and development efforts, working with their simulator at Enstone and participating in on-track testing. The opportunity to get behind the wheel of Formula One machinery brings him a step closer to his dream of becoming only the third Indian driver to race in F1.
“I am delighted to step up to the role of Test and Reserve Driver for BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team this season,” Maini expressed, acknowledging the unwavering support he has received from Alpine’s leadership. He emphasised his excitement about increasing his F1 track time while remaining committed to his Formula 2 campaign, which begins this weekend in Australia.
Maini’s inclusion in Alpine’s elite reserve pool, alongside names like Paul Aron and Ryo Hirakawa, signifies the trust the team has in his abilities. For Indian motorsport fans, his progress represents another beacon of hope in the quest for greater representation on the Formula One grid.
Kush Maini, born on September 22, 2000, in Bangalore, India, hails from a family deeply rooted in motorsport. His father, Gautam Maini, competed in Formula 3 and his older brother, Arjun Maini, has raced in both GP3 and Formula 2. His uncle, Chetan Maini, is renowned for developing India's first electric car, the REVA, and founding the Reva Electric Car Company, now Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited.
Kush's racing journey began at the tender age of seven in 2007, when he started karting. By 2011, he clinched the Indian National Championship in the Micro Max category and secured a runner-up position in the Junior Max category the following year. His talent soon propelled him onto the international stage, where he achieved notable successes, including a second-place finish in the Euro Series and a third-place in the Masters in 2013. In 2014, he became the youngest Indian to secure a fourth-place finish at the Karting World Championship, and in 2015, he won the Andrea Margutti Trophy.
Transitioning to single-seaters in 2016, Maini competed in the Italian Formula 4 Championship with BVM Racing, consistently scoring points and achieving a podium finish at Vallelunga. The following year, driving for Jenzer Motorsport, he secured two podiums and finished eighth overall. His progression continued in the British Formula 3 Championship, where he finished third in 2018 and was the runner-up in 2020, showcasing his growing prowess on the track.
In 2019, Maini competed in the Formula Renault Eurocup with M2 Competition, finishing sixth overall. He made his FIA Formula 3 Championship debut in 2022 with MP Motorsport, securing a podium finish and ending the season 14th in the standings. His consistent performances paved the way for his promotion to the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2023, where he raced for Campos Racing, achieving a podium finish and concluding the season in 11th place.