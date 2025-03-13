Kush Maini becomes the first Indian to bag a reserve driver position in Formula One

Kush Maini’s journey to the top echelons of motorsport has taken another leap forward as he joins Alpine’s roster of Test and Reserve Drivers for the 2025 Formula One season. The Bengaluru-born driver continues to make his mark on the global racing scene, showcasing India’s growing presence in motorsport at the highest level.

With an already impressive racing resume, Maini has steadily climbed the ranks, proving his mettle in Formula 2 with DAMS, where he secured five podiums and a thrilling victory in Budapest in 2024. His latest appointment with Alpine F1 Team is a testament to his relentless dedication and talent.

Maini’s expanded role with Alpine means he will be deeply involved in the team’s technical and development efforts, working with their simulator at Enstone and participating in on-track testing. The opportunity to get behind the wheel of Formula One machinery brings him a step closer to his dream of becoming only the third Indian driver to race in F1.