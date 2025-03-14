Brad Pitt’s F1 film trailer is out! Check out all the details inside

The highly anticipated Formula One-inspired film F1 has officially dropped its first trailer, offering a thrilling glimpse into the world of motorsport’s highest level. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), the American sports action drama is set to bring the adrenaline of Formula One to the big screen, with a script penned by Ehren Kruger in collaboration with Kosinski. F1 has been made in association with the FIA, the governing body of Formula One, and features real-life teams and drivers from the sport’s 2023 and 2024 seasons.
The trailer reveals an electrifying premise: Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a former race driver whose promising career was cut short by a devastating crash in the 1990s. Years later, he is drawn back to the paddock by his old friend and team owner, Ruben (played by Javier Bardem), who presents him with an intriguing opportunity — to mentor rookie sensation Joshua ‘Noah’ Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris. Together, they must navigate the dangerous and high-stakes world of Formula One under the banner of the fictional Apex Grand Prix team (APXGP).
The film promises an interesting narrative, blending intense racing action with a classic underdog arc. Can Sonny, once the best driver who never was, overcome the ghosts of his past, rekindle his racing instincts and help his team rise to the top? Or will he succumb to the pressures of the sport that once chewed him up and spat him out?
Alongside Pitt and Idris, F1 boasts an ensemble cast featuring Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Bardem. What truly sets this film apart, however, is the inclusion of real-world Formula One stars. The likes of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Jr., Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will appear as themselves, adding an unparalleled layer of authenticity to the production.
To ensure the film’s realism, extensive preparation was undertaken. Before stepping into their roles, Pitt and Idris trained in Formula Three and Formula Two cars at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France. Principal photography began in July 2023 at Silverstone Circuit during the British Grand Prix weekend, where Pitt was seen driving a heavily modified Formula 2 car featuring a Formula One-inspired aero package. The vehicle was developed with expertise from the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team and Carlin Motorsport, making the on-track sequences as authentic as possible.
In a further boost to F1’s credentials, legendary composer Hans Zimmer has been announced as the film’s score composer, marking his second collaboration with Kosinski after Top Gun: Maverick (2022). The teaser trailer premiered during the 2024 British Grand Prix and excitement has only grown since.
F1 is set for a global theatrical release on 25 June 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Apple Original Films produced the movie F1 in collaboration with Formula 1 and Apple retains SVOD rights, meaning the film will be available on Apple TV+ at a later date.