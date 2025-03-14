Brad Pitt’s F1 film trailer is out! Check out all the details inside

The trailer reveals an electrifying premise: Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a former race driver whose promising career was cut short by a devastating crash in the 1990s. Years later, he is drawn back to the paddock by his old friend and team owner, Ruben (played by Javier Bardem), who presents him with an intriguing opportunity — to mentor rookie sensation Joshua ‘Noah’ Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris. Together, they must navigate the dangerous and high-stakes world of Formula One under the banner of the fictional Apex Grand Prix team (APXGP).

The film promises an interesting narrative, blending intense racing action with a classic underdog arc. Can Sonny, once the best driver who never was, overcome the ghosts of his past, rekindle his racing instincts and help his team rise to the top? Or will he succumb to the pressures of the sport that once chewed him up and spat him out?