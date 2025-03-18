Formula One: Rear wing deflection tests to get stricter from Chinese Grand Prix

Ahead of the Melbourne event, teams were instructed to use onboard cameras to monitor on-track deformations of their cars' rear wings during practice sessions. After reviewing the footage, the FIA determined that there were sufficient grounds to implement a stricter test for the upper rear wing at the upcoming Shanghai race.

The FIA’s decision to tighten these regulations comes after analyzing data from the Australian Grand Prix, which raised concerns about potential exploitation of flexi-wings. By reinforcing these limits, the FIA aims to maintain a level playing field among teams and prevent any unintended aerodynamic advantages.

However, the governing body clarified that all cars that competed in Australia were deemed legal under the existing regulations.