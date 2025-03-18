Formula One: Rear wing deflection tests to get stricter from Chinese Grand Prix

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has released a statement confirming that a tougher new rear wing deflection test will be introduced from the Chinese Grand Prix onwards. This decision follows an in-depth analysis of car performance during the season-opening Australian Grand Prix last weekend.
Ahead of the Melbourne event, teams were instructed to use onboard cameras to monitor on-track deformations of their cars' rear wings during practice sessions. After reviewing the footage, the FIA determined that there were sufficient grounds to implement a stricter test for the upper rear wing at the upcoming Shanghai race.
The FIA’s decision to tighten these regulations comes after analyzing data from the Australian Grand Prix, which raised concerns about potential exploitation of flexi-wings. By reinforcing these limits, the FIA aims to maintain a level playing field among teams and prevent any unintended aerodynamic advantages.
However, the governing body clarified that all cars that competed in Australia were deemed legal under the existing regulations.
Rear wing flexibility has been a key area of scrutiny in Formula 1, as subtle flexing can provide aerodynamic advantages by reducing drag at high speeds. To ensure fair competition, the FIA imposes strict limits on how much these components can flex under load. Previously, rear wings were allowed to deflect up to 2 millimeters when subjected to a 75-kilogram weight during static tests. However, with the new regulations coming into effect in China, the permitted movement will be reduced to just 0.5 millimeters, with a temporary tolerance of 0.25 millimeters due to the short notice.
The move is expected to prompt teams to reassess their rear wing designs ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, ensuring compliance with the revised standards. This change marks another step in the FIA’s ongoing efforts to regulate aerodynamic performance and uphold the integrity of competition in Formula 1. From the forthcoming Grand Prix in Shanghai, this limit will be reduced to 0.5mm. Due to the short notice for Shanghai only, a tolerance of 0.25mm will be added to this new limit. The Teams were informed of this revised test on March 17.