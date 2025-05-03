Kimi Antonelli sets a new record: Youngest F1 polesitter at Miami Sprint Qualifying

At just 18 years old, Andrea Kimi Antonelli has etched his name into the Formula 1 record books by becoming the youngest driver to secure a pole position, achieving this during the sprint qualifying session at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. Driving for Mercedes, Antonelli clocked an impressive lap time of 1:26.482, narrowly edging out McLaren's Oscar Piastri by 0.045 seconds.

The Sprint Qualifying Top 5 at the Miami Grand Prix 2025 were Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 1:26.482, Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – +0.045s, Lando Norris (McLaren) – +0.100, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and George Russell (Mercedes).