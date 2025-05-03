Formula One

Kimi Antonelli sets a new record: Youngest F1 polesitter at Miami Sprint Qualifying

The Sprint Qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix 2025 saw Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) again in the Top 5, this time P1!
At just 18 years old, Andrea Kimi Antonelli has etched his name into the Formula 1 record books by becoming the youngest driver to secure a pole position, achieving this during the sprint qualifying session at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. Driving for Mercedes, Antonelli clocked an impressive lap time of 1:26.482, narrowly edging out McLaren's Oscar Piastri by 0.045 seconds.

The Sprint Qualifying Top 5 at the Miami Grand Prix 2025 were Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 1:26.482, Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – +0.045s, Lando Norris (McLaren) – +0.100, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and George Russell (Mercedes).

Capitalising on Competitors' Missteps

Despite Mercedes not having the fastest car this season compared to McLaren and Red Bull, Antonelli outperformed rivals by clinching pole with a 0.045-second edge over Oscar Piastri . His ability to deliver a flawless lap under the sprint weekend’s compressed format, which allows minimal practice, highlights his exceptional skill and composure.

The qualifying session saw several top drivers falter. Carlos Sainz, now with Williams, made a crucial error in the earlier phase, leading to the annulment of one of his times and relegating him to 15th place . Such missteps by competitors opened opportunities that Antonelli seized with precision.

Where and when?

F1 Sprint Race – Saturday, May 3: Time (IST): 9:30 PM

Duration: Approximately 30 minutes

Format: 19 laps around the Miami International Autodrome

Grand Prix Qualifying – Sunday, May 4: (IST): 1:30 AM, Sunday night/Monday early morning

Main Race – Monday, May 5: (IST): 1:30 AM, Monday early morning

Forecasts suggest a 40 percent chance of rain during the main race on Sunday, potentially leading to the first wet race at the Miami circuit since its inclusion in the F1 calendar .

