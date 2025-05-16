Oscar Piastri dictated the race and set the pace at Miami, to strengthen his lead in the F1 World Championship

The young Aussie now heads the leaderboard on 135 points from team mate Lando Norris on 115 and Max Verstappen on 99. Verstappen initially held onto pole position, battling with Norris who ran wide and dropped down the order – and saw Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and team mate Piastri fly past in the process. But as the race settled in, Piastri quickly overtook Antonelli and Red Bull’s race leader came under immense pressure.

Eventually, the papaya cars overwhelmed Verstappen to seal a commanding 1-2 for McLaren. One wondered if the Dutch champion could outfox the two McLaren’s with some clever race craft as he did in Suzuka Japan earlier but it wasn’t to be.

The McLaren MCL39s were in a class of their own! Mercedes’ George Russell came home a distant third half a minute behind, for the third time this season. Have the cars and teams begun to settle into a performance pecking order one last time as we get closer to the halfway mark of the season?

McLaren are the best without doubt, they’ve won five of the opening six rounds. Have Mercedes beaten Red Bull and Ferrari in the race to extract what's left in this generation of cars?