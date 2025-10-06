George Russell dominates Singapore GP 2025 while McLaren teammates collide!

George Russell's victory at the Singapore Grand Prix was a commanding performance and both him and Mercedes were surprised by their pace, as they hadn't expected the Marina Bay Street Circuit to be a strong track for them.

Max Verstappen finished second but was unable to challenge Russell for the win, continuing his streak of never having won the Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen was clearly struggling with his Red Bull, particularly with gearbox issues, specifically citing problems with downshifts and upshifts that were giving him "pushing under braking". Despite his difficulties, he drove a stout defensive race under intense pressure from Lando Norris and managed to hold on for second place.