George Russell dominates Singapore GP 2025 while McLaren teammates collide!

George Russell surprisingly claimed pole position, beating Max Verstappen and the McLarens. He then drove a flawless race from start to finish to convert that pole into his second victory of the season, dominating proceedings and never being seriously challenged for the lead. The win was significant personal redemption for Russell, as he had crashed out of a podium position on the final lap of the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.
George Russell's victory at the Singapore Grand Prix was a commanding performance and both him and Mercedes were surprised by their pace, as they hadn't expected the Marina Bay Street Circuit to be a strong track for them.
Max Verstappen finished second but was unable to challenge Russell for the win, continuing his streak of never having won the Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen was clearly struggling with his Red Bull, particularly with gearbox issues, specifically citing problems with downshifts and upshifts that were giving him "pushing under braking". Despite his difficulties, he drove a stout defensive race under intense pressure from Lando Norris and managed to hold on for second place.
Lando vs Oscar Drama
On the first lap, a fast-starting Lando Norris aggressively overtook championship leader and teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris clipped the back of Verstappen ahead, which unsettled his car and led to him making contact with Piastri's car as he completed the overtake into Turn 3. Piastri was audibly furious over the team radio, asking, "Are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way? I mean that wasn't very team like, but sure."
The stewards deemed it a racing incident and the team chose not to intervene and tell Norris to swap the position back, allowing Norris to finish 3rd and Piastri 4th. This incident further tightened the gap in the Drivers' Championship, with Piastri's lead over Norris being cut to 22 points.
Fight for the last point
Lewis Hamilton, who finished 7th, was given a five-second time penalty for repeatedly leaving the track while managing a late-race brake issue, dropping him to 8th and promoting Fernando Alonso to 7th.
Carlos Sainz Jr. (driving for Williams) had a very impressive race! Both he and his Williams teammate were disqualified from Qualifying due to a technical infringement (non-compliant rear wings), which meant Sainz started the race from the back of the grid in P18. He gained eight positions during the race to secure a valuable point for Williams as he finished the race in P10. He used a successful alternative strategy by running a very long first stint on the medium tires. After pitting for soft tires, he was able to put in a fast stint with strong overtakes, including passing Isack Hadjar for P10 on Lap 58.
