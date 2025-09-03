Oscar Piastry just earned his first F1 Grand Slam at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

By accomplishing these four feats at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri became only the 27th driver in the history of Formula 1 to achieve a Grand Slam. It was a truly dominant performance, and it was also the first Grand Slam for the McLaren team since Mika Häkkinen achieved it at the 1998 Monaco Grand Prix. The win marked his seventh victory of the 2025 season, extending his lead in the Drivers' Championship. The list of drivers who have achieved a Grand Slam is an exclusive club of F1 legends. The all-time leader is Jim Clark, who managed the feat an incredible eight times.

Oscar Piastri's Grand Slam at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix was a showcase of perfect execution, both from the driver and the McLaren team. The entire weekend was a demonstration of a finely tuned car and a driver operating at the peak of his abilities. In the final qualifying session, Piastri delivered a blistering lap of 1:08.662, which was just enough to edge out Norris by a mere 0.012 seconds. This secured him the all-important pole position, putting him in the perfect place to start the race.