Oscar Piastry just earned his first F1 Grand Slam at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

Grand Slam in Formula 1 is a rare and prestigious achievement, also known as a Grand Chelem. It means a driver has accomplished four things in a single race weekend: Pole Position starting the race from the front of the grid, led every lap of the race, setting the fastest race lap and winning the Grand Prix. And the title contender Oscar Piastri just secured his first career Grand Slam at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix while also extending the points leand from his teamamte Lando Norris.
By accomplishing these four feats at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri became only the 27th driver in the history of Formula 1 to achieve a Grand Slam. It was a truly dominant performance, and it was also the first Grand Slam for the McLaren team since Mika Häkkinen achieved it at the 1998 Monaco Grand Prix. The win marked his seventh victory of the 2025 season, extending his lead in the Drivers' Championship. The list of drivers who have achieved a Grand Slam is an exclusive club of F1 legends. The all-time leader is Jim Clark, who managed the feat an incredible eight times.
Oscar Piastri's Grand Slam at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix was a showcase of perfect execution, both from the driver and the McLaren team. The entire weekend was a demonstration of a finely tuned car and a driver operating at the peak of his abilities. In the final qualifying session, Piastri delivered a blistering lap of 1:08.662, which was just enough to edge out Norris by a mere 0.012 seconds. This secured him the all-important pole position, putting him in the perfect place to start the race.
Red flag restarts
The race was punctuated by three separate Safety Car periods. Piastri had to perfectly manage each restart to avoid being overtaken by the cars behind. He masterfully timed his acceleration out of the final corner, leaving no opportunity for his rivals to challenge him for the lead. To achieve a Grand Slam, he had to lead every single one of the 72 laps, which meant fending off a charging field, managing multiple restarts, and setting the fastest lap.
Even with the race seemingly under control, the fastest lap was still needed for the Grand Slam. Piastri, on Lap 60, after his second pit stop and on hard-compound tires, pushed to set a blistering time of 1:12.271, which stood as the fastest lap of the race. The final Safety Car was brought out by a mechanical failure for Norris, who was running in a comfortable second place. This was a hugely dramatic and unfortunate moment for Piastri's teammate but solidified Piastri's Grand Slam. The Australian held off a late charge from Max Verstappen on the final restart and crossed the line to take a well-earned victory.