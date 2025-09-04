Why most F1 drivers choose Monaco as their home

The lifestyle here is pretty exclusive. From Michelin-starred restaurants such as Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse to yacht-filled harbors, Monaco caters to grandeur. Leclerc even owns his own yacht and cruises along the principality’s 3.8 km coastline. Privacy in Monaco is another major plus point as professional photos needs prior written permission from the government. Even Monaco’s high police 24 x7 makes it one of the safest places in the world.

When it comes to convenience, Monaco serves up the best. The Nice airport is just 15 miles away and a heliport offering 7-minute transfers. Above all, the tax regime is hard to ignore here. Residents here pay no income, wealth, property, local, or capital gains taxes (except French nationals). As Lando Norris admitted, “It’s something that obviously a lot of drivers go to do, and especially with how racing is – you’ve seen it with a lot of the drivers how quickly things can also go downhill.”

For F1 drivers, Monaco offers the perfect blend of security, luxury, and financial sense.