Decoding the decision behind McLaren’s swap story at the 2025 Italian GP!

At the start of the race, polesitter Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, who started in second, went wheel-to-wheel into the first chicane. Norris had the inside line and Verstappen went wide, cutting the corner to maintain his lead. To avoid a penalty, the Red Bull team quickly instructed Verstappen to give the position back to Norris. Verstappen complied, letting Norris into the lead at the end of the first lap. However, Verstappen was able to retake the lead from Norris just a couple of laps later and then dominated the race from there.

McLaren's team principal, Andrea Stella, later explained that the team had made the decision to ensure a fair outcome. The team's strategy was to pit Piastri first to cover off a potential threat from Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari behind them, but they intended for the drivers to maintain their original positions. Since Norris's slow pit stop was due to a team issue and not driver error, they felt it was right to restore the original running order.

Lando Norris's pit stop was a full 5.9 seconds, which is significantly slower than a typical pit stop which is usually under 3 seconds. The reason for the delay was an issue with the wheel gun on the front-left tire. The mechanic had trouble tightening the wheel nut, causing a long delay and allowing Piastri, who had pitted on the previous lap, to get ahead.