Max Verstappen takes a historic win at Monza, breaking Schumacher’s record!

Historic records broken

Verstappen and Red Bull managed their pit stop perfectly, rejoining the race and maintaining their lead once the McLarens pitted. This allowed him to convert his on-track pace into a dominant win. The victory was his first since the Imola Grand Prix in May and his third of the season and it also saw him break Michael Schumacher's 20-year-old record for the fastest race in Formula 1 history.

Verstappen's pace was so strong that he was able to win by a comfortable 19.2 seconds over the second-place car, an emphatic display of the car's performance. Interestingly, the drivers who finished second through seventh also beat Schumacher's record time, highlighting just how fast the 2025 cars are. Alex Albon had a strong race for Williams, finishing seventh after a disappointing qualifying. Gabriel Bortoleto scored points for Sauber, inheriting eighth place after a penalty was given to Kimi Antonelli. A collision between Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman in the lower midfield was another incident of note.