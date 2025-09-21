Max wins while Oscar crashes & Carlos secures P3 at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Race winners

Taking advantage of situation, George Russell's strong second-place finish at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix came from a starting position of fifth. Russell extended his first stint on the durable hard tires. He pitted on lap 39 for the medium compound, which proved to be a key strategic move. This late pit stop allowed him to emerge from the pits ahead of his teammate Antonelli and Carlos Sainz of Williams, putting him in second place behind race leader Max Verstappen.

From the start of the race, Sainz drove a clean and steady race, showing impressive pace in his Williams car. He held his second-place position for much of the race, managing his tires and fending off the cars behind him. It was his first with Williams since moving from Ferrari for the 2025 season. He had faced a difficult year with a lot of bad luck and incidents, making this result a huge emotional victory.