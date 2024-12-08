The Godfather of Indian Motorsports drifts away at the age of 93

Indu Chandhok, a legendary figure in Indian motorsports, passed away in Chennai on Saturday morning at the age of 93 after nearly six decades of active participation in the sport. Ajit Thomas, president of the Madras Motor Sports Club, remarked, "With Indu Chandhok's passing, both the MMSC and the Indian motorsport community have lost a monumental and venerable figure."

Born in Kolkata on July 22, 1931, Indu moved to Madras, as it was known then, the following year. He was a man of vibrant spirit and diverse passions, leading a dynamic life. Indu was a pioneering member of the Madras Motor Sports Club, established in 1953, and played a crucial role in founding the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) in 1971, serving as its president from 1978 to 1979. He was also instrumental in procuring and developing the Madras International Circuit, previously known as the Madras Motor Race Track, located in Irungattukottai.

Indu Chandhok's monumental influence on the development of motorsports in India over the past 60 years, first as a participant and later as an organiser, earned him the title of "Godfather of Motor Sports in India."

He instilled his passion for motorsports in his son Vicky, a former National Rally Champion, and his grandson Karun, who is notably India’s second Formula One driver following Narain Karthikeyan, and currently recognized as a prominent F1 race commentator and analyst.

Indu was last seen at the track in September, when legendary F1 racer Mika Hakkinen had also come in for a product launch.