Theatre to tarmac: Tamil star ‘Thala’ Ajith takes motorsports passion to the global stage

Renowned Indian actor and motorsport fanatic Ajith Kumar is thrilled to reveal a new role that will see him return to the racing track. Ajith is prepared to return to one of his greatest hobbies, motorsport, after decades of success in the Tamil cinema industry. He is taking on a new role this time around as the Principal Driver and Team Owner of Ajith Kumar Racing.

With a career spanning almost three decades and more than 61 films, Ajith Kumar is regarded as one of India's biggest performers. In addition to being a legendary figure in film, he is a man who has a strong love for racing. At the age of 18, he won the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship in the 110cc class in 1990, marking the beginning of his incredible motorsport career. Following that, he participated in open-wheel automobile racing competitions, winning the British Formula 3 (Scholarship Class) Championship in 2004, the Formula BMW Asia Championship in 2003, and the National Formula India Single Seater Championship in 2002. Ajith competed in the European Formula 2 Championship in 2010.