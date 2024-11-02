Theatre to tarmac: Tamil star ‘Thala’ Ajith takes motorsports passion to the global stage

Renowned Indian actor and motorsport fanatic Ajith Kumar is thrilled to reveal a new role that will see him return to the racing track. Ajith is prepared to return to one of his greatest hobbies, motorsport, after decades of success in the Tamil cinema industry. He is taking on a new role this time around as the Principal Driver and Team Owner of Ajith Kumar Racing.
With a career spanning almost three decades and more than 61 films, Ajith Kumar is regarded as one of India's biggest performers. In addition to being a legendary figure in film, he is a man who has a strong love for racing. At the age of 18, he won the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship in the 110cc class in 1990, marking the beginning of his incredible motorsport career. Following that, he participated in open-wheel automobile racing competitions, winning the British Formula 3 (Scholarship Class) Championship in 2004, the Formula BMW Asia Championship in 2003, and the National Formula India Single Seater Championship in 2002. Ajith competed in the European Formula 2 Championship in 2010.
Ajith is an enthusiastic aero modeller who has won medals in the Tamil Nadu State Sports Pistol Team competitions. He has flown helicopter and remote-controlled turbine fixed-wing models. He also owns two motorcycle touring businesses, Aspire World Tours, which offers international tours, and Venus Motorcycle Tours, which offers Indian tours.
Ajith revealed his happiness as he returned to the track: "Racing is the only time I feel whole." He shares this sentiment with Ayrton Senna, his racing idol, whose legacy still motivates him. Ajith is committed to pushing motorsport to new heights and coaching the upcoming generation of racers now that he has his own racing team. Ajith Kumar Racing will compete in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup class at the European 24H Series Championship and the renowned Michelin Dubai 24H 2025. The team has been painstakingly put together with top talent and knowledge.
One of the top endurance racing teams in Europe, Bas Koeten Racing, will also assist the squad. Bas Koeten Racing makes sure that Ajith Kumar Racing can concentrate on attaining optimal performance by concentrating on logistics, vehicle maintenance, mechanical, and race strategy. To guarantee flawless, top-notch performance at every event, the crew handles everything from training to pit-stop practice, while the drivers only take their seats in the car.