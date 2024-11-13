FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship final round to be held this weekend

The championship finale of the FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship 4Wheeler will take place Nov 15 - 17, 2024, at the Taneja Aerospace Aviation Ltd in Hosur.

Vroom Motorsports and Speedway Motorsports announced that the championship finale of the FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship 4Wheeler and the Vroom Drag Meet 11th edition will take place this weekend. The title sponsor for the event is IndianOil STORM-X.

The previous edition had over 10,000 spectators and more than 600 entries from across the country. "We are incredibly proud and excited to celebrate the FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Champion 4Wheeler," said Tariq Mohsin, Managing Director at Vroom Motorsports.

This 11th edition of the Vroom Drag Meet promises an adrenaline-fuelled lineup of events, including drag races featuring supercars and superbikes, and Indian Modified cars and bikes.

Spectators can also look forward to electrifying bike stunt shows, car stunts, drifting demonstrations, an exhibition showcasing the latest in automotive innovation while indulging in food, live music, and other entertainment options for the entire family.