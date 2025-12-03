Red Bull has officially unveiled its driver lineup for the 2026 Formula 1 season

Rookie with ranks

The opening at Racing Bulls will be filled by Arvid Lindblad, a Red Bull Junior Team prodigy who will partner New Zealander Liam Lawson. Lindblad, at just 18 years old, marks a rapid ascension through the junior ranks. Lindblad will graduate from the FIA Formula 2 Championship, where he has demonstrated his pace and potential, becoming the youngest race winner in F2 history earlier in his rookie season.

The British-Swedish driver's rapid progression, mature feedback, and performance in multiple Free Practice 1 (FP1) outings for Red Bull led the team to fast-track his Super Licence and F1 debut. Racing Bulls Team Principal Alan Permane welcomed the move, highlighting that Lindblad’s rapid progression alongside Lawson's experience and consistency forms a "strong and dynamic pairing" ready for the new regulations. Lindblad is set to be the sole rookie on the F1 grid in 2026.