Red Bull has officially unveiled its driver lineup for the 2026 Formula 1 season

Red Bull has officially unveiled its dynamic driver lineup for the 2026 Formula 1 season, confirming a major shuffle across its two teams. Isack Hadjar is set for a significant promotion, stepping up from Racing Bulls to partner Max Verstappen at the senior Oracle Red Bull Racing squad. Filling the resulting vacancy, highly-rated rookie Arvid Lindblad will make his F1 debut with Racing Bulls (formerly VCARB) alongside Liam Lawson.
This restructuring comes ahead of the sweeping new technical regulations set to be introduced in 2026, positioning both teams with a blend of proven talent and fresh, aggressive youth. French driver Isack Hadjar, who began his Formula 1 career with Racing Bulls in 2025, has earned the coveted seat at the reigning Constructors' Champions, Red Bull Racing.
Hadjar’s promotion is a direct result of his impressive rookie campaign, which included securing a maiden F1 podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix and numerous points finishes. This decision means current Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda will move into a Test and Reserve Driver role for both teams for the 2026 season.
Rookie with ranks
The opening at Racing Bulls will be filled by Arvid Lindblad, a Red Bull Junior Team prodigy who will partner New Zealander Liam Lawson. Lindblad, at just 18 years old, marks a rapid ascension through the junior ranks. Lindblad will graduate from the FIA Formula 2 Championship, where he has demonstrated his pace and potential, becoming the youngest race winner in F2 history earlier in his rookie season.
The British-Swedish driver's rapid progression, mature feedback, and performance in multiple Free Practice 1 (FP1) outings for Red Bull led the team to fast-track his Super Licence and F1 debut. Racing Bulls Team Principal Alan Permane welcomed the move, highlighting that Lindblad’s rapid progression alongside Lawson's experience and consistency forms a "strong and dynamic pairing" ready for the new regulations. Lindblad is set to be the sole rookie on the F1 grid in 2026.
