Hemanth Muddappa crowned 2024 Drag Racing champ, wins record 15th national title

The triple crown on Sunday at the fourth and final round of the MMSC Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship ensured the 34-year-old Bengaluru racer added three more National titles to his tally
2024 FMSCI Indian Drag Racing Champion Hemanth Muddappa
The triple crown on Sunday, December 29, helped 34-year-old Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing add three more National titles to the 12 he has won in the past. He finished the season by winning races in all three categories he took part in on Sunday.

At the fourth and final round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2024 at the Madras International Circuit (MIC), Hemanth's win took his National title tally to 15.

Hemanth Muddappa celebrating his win
Despite a fractured right thumb from a crash during a recent competition in Amby Valley, Hemanth participated in the final round after securing necessary medical clearance. Of the four classes he took part in the 2024 Nationals, he bagged three titles. He won the other race too, but a second place was enough for his arch rival Mohammad Riyaz, to win the 551-850cc Super Sport class National title with Hemanth coming in second.

"The past eight years have been an incredible journey with my team Mantra Racing and all the amazing mechanics who made this possible. This moment of triumph and celebration belongs to my family, friends, and everyone who supported me through thick and thin. To become the first athlete in Indian motorsports to achieve 15 National titles fills me with immense pride and joy," said Hemanth, who at just 34, shows no signs of slowing down.

He is the only individual to win 15 FMSCI National titles in any discipline of Indian motorsports.

In the Girls (Stock 165cc) category, Jagathishree Kumaresan from Chennai, comfortably beat her One Racing teammate Shuria SP (Bengaluru) and clinched the 2024 title. One Racing took home the team championship title.

(From left) National Champions - Syed Imran, Sharukh Khan, Hemanth Muddappa, Jagathishree Kumarasen, Bharathraj and Mohammed Riyaz at MIC on December 29
(From left) National Champions - Syed Imran, Sharukh Khan, Hemanth Muddappa, Jagathishree Kumarasen, Bharathraj and Mohammed Riyaz at MIC on December 29Srinivasa Krishnan
