Hemanth Muddappa crowned 2024 Drag Racing champ, wins record 15th national title

Despite a fractured right thumb from a crash during a recent competition in Amby Valley, Hemanth participated in the final round after securing necessary medical clearance. Of the four classes he took part in the 2024 Nationals, he bagged three titles. He won the other race too, but a second place was enough for his arch rival Mohammad Riyaz, to win the 551-850cc Super Sport class National title with Hemanth coming in second.

"The past eight years have been an incredible journey with my team Mantra Racing and all the amazing mechanics who made this possible. This moment of triumph and celebration belongs to my family, friends, and everyone who supported me through thick and thin. To become the first athlete in Indian motorsports to achieve 15 National titles fills me with immense pride and joy," said Hemanth, who at just 34, shows no signs of slowing down.