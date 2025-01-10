Al-Attiyah, Van Beveren stripped of Dakar Rally Stage 5 wins

Five-time champion Nasser Al-Attiyah was stripped of a smashing stage win in the Dakar Rally because of a missing spare wheel on Thursday.

Instead, American driver Seth Quintero was promoted to first for the second time in a week, beating Al-Attiyah by one second.

French rider Adrien van Beveren also had the motorbike stage win taken from him after he was penalised two minutes for speeding in the Saudi Arabia desert. Instead, Luciano Benavides of Argentina was given first place by 47 seconds from Van Beveren.

Al-Attiyah initially won the fifth stage from AlUla 428 speedy kilometers east to rocky Ha'il after 4 1/2 hours by a whopping 9 minutes, 59 seconds. But the missing spare wheel cost him a 10-minute penalty, dropping the Qatari to second and bumping Quintero to first.