Motorsports
Dakar Rally Classic entrants showcase spirit of competition, cars of yesteryear
Participants in the Dakar Classic — introduced in 2021 — are enjoying just as much attraction as the performance-oriented vehicles and factory teams vying for wins in their respective competitive classes
The fifth edition of the Dakar Classic is now open to models registered up to 2005 after a rule book update this year. Older vehicles are given the option of skipping highly demanding dune sections due to their engine power disadvantage.
According to the official Dakar site, 94 crews registered for the Classic event at Dakar 2025.