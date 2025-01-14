Driver Barbora Holicka and co-driver Lucie Engova drive their Citroen 2CV during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
Driver Barbora Holicka and co-driver Lucie Engova drive their Citroen 2CV during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Motorsports

Dakar Rally Classic entrants showcase spirit of competition, cars of yesteryear

Participants in the Dakar Classic — introduced in 2021 — are enjoying just as much attraction as the performance-oriented vehicles and factory teams vying for wins in their respective competitive classes
Published on

The fifth edition of the Dakar Classic is now open to models registered up to 2005 after a rule book update this year. Older vehicles are given the option of skipping highly demanding dune sections due to their engine power disadvantage.

According to the official Dakar site, 94 crews registered for the Classic event at Dakar 2025.

Driver Axel Berrier and co-driver Jeremy Athimon compete in their Porsche 964 DKR during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
Driver Axel Berrier and co-driver Jeremy Athimon compete in their Porsche 964 DKR during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Driver Axel Berrier and co-driver Jeremy Athimon compete in their Porsche 964 DKR during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
Driver Axel Berrier and co-driver Jeremy Athimon compete in their Porsche 964 DKR during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Driver Patrice Auzet and co-driver Francois Xavier Bourgois compete in their Renault R30 TX during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
Driver Patrice Auzet and co-driver Francois Xavier Bourgois compete in their Renault R30 TX during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Driver Peter Van Den Bosch and co-driver Hans Brand compete in their Audi Quattro during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
Driver Peter Van Den Bosch and co-driver Hans Brand compete in their Audi Quattro during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Driver Barbora Holicka and co-driver Lucie Engova drive their Citroen 2CV during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
Driver Barbora Holicka and co-driver Lucie Engova drive their Citroen 2CV during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Driver Barbora Holicka and co-driver Lucie Engova drive their Citroen 2CV during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
Driver Barbora Holicka and co-driver Lucie Engova drive their Citroen 2CV during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Maxence Gublin and Anthony Sousa in their Land Rover Defender
Maxence Gublin and Anthony Sousa in their Land Rover DefenderInstagram / @dakar.classics_
Floris De Raadt and David Kann in their Citroen 2CV
Floris De Raadt and David Kann in their Citroen 2CVInstagram / @dakar.classics_
Driver Barbora Holicka and co-driver Lucie Engova drive their Citroen 2CV during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
Lategan masters Dakar Rally Stage 8 to stay on top; Sanders leads bikes
Dakar Rally 2025
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com