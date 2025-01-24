Daytona gears up for Rolex 24H; 61 cars, 235 drivers prep for top endurance race

In 2023, they had back-to-back Rolex wins, but by the end of the season, the team had split with Acura and MSR was out of sports cars for 2024. It was a bitter disappointment to team co-owner Michael Shank, who has clawed his way back into IMSA this year with a two-car effort — reunited with Acura — in the top prototype class.

“I was in timeout for a year,” joked Shank, who was able to retain all but one of his original employees, and, because this is a two-car program, has expanded the operation and now has 108 working on the Acuras.

His driver lineup has changed, with Tom Blomqvist back from a brief stint in IndyCar and teamed with Colin Braun in one car, and Renger van der Zander joining the organization and teamed with Nick Yelloly.

Van der Zander was a longtime Chip Ganassi Racing driver, but Ganassi is sitting out of sports cars this season so the Dutchman made the move to a new team. In the meantime, Shank's IndyCar program has formed a technical alliance with Ganassi and a perk of that new relationship is that Ganassi loaned him his superstars for the Rolex.

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and MSR IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist are the endurance drivers in the No. 60, while three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou is in the No. 93 along with Honda protege Kaku Ohta.

The Ganassi relationship doesn't include IMSA, but Shank said Ganassi offered his IndyCar drivers without being asked.

But the new-look Shank team back on the grid is just one of dozens of changes as IMSA heads into the most prestigious endurance race in North America.

Two-time Rolex winner Kamui Kobayashi is back after a two-year absence required because he competes in a Toyota in the World Endurance Championship and it was a conflict of interest to run in IMSA. But he missed Daytona so much he asked his Japanese bosses for permission to return and will race for Wayne Taylor Racing, which left Acura to become the Cadillac program that Ganassi had previously run.