Marc Marquez pips brother Alex to win Thai MotoGP on Ducati debut

Marc Marquez marked his Ducati debut with an impressive victory on Sunday at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand becoming the first rider since Casey Stoner in 2007 to win on their Ducati debut. He beat younger brother Alex Marquez with three laps to go with the latter finishing second.

This victory, his 112th podium, sent a clear message in his title charge, as he heads into the season with a perfect start.

The race unfolded with drama from the very beginning. Marquez led the opening laps, with his brother Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing) in second, and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) holding third. Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) briefly entered the podium battle but fell back after the first lap, while Pedro Acosta's (Red Bull KTM) charge ended abruptly with a fall on Lap 4.

On Lap 7, Marquez’s pace unexpectedly slowed, allowing Alex to take the lead. The Marquez brothers then engaged in an intense battle, with Marc clearly managing his pace. The cause of his earlier slow-down remains unclear, though tire conservation or fuel management might have played a role. Despite the sibling rivalry, it was clear that Marc was conserving energy for the final stages.

With just three laps to go, Marc made his decisive move, overtaking Alex at Turn 12. From there, he controlled the race and secured the victory, while Alex held off a late charge from Bagnaia to secure second. The top three, in fact, mirrored the Sprint results from Saturday.

Franco Morbidelli finished 4th and Ai Ogura’s finish on 5th. It was Ogura's MotoGP debut too, with him becoming the first rookie since 2013 (Marquez himself) to finish in the top five.

Marc Marquez stormed to victory in the sprint race at the season-opening Thai MotoGP on Saturday. The six-time world champion started from pole position and never relinquished his lead, delivering a statement win in the 13-lap sprint at a sweltering Buriram.

“It was a perfect Saturday,” said Marquez as quoted by MotoGP. “The feeling is great with the bike. Happy to start my new journey with Ducati this way. Let’s see if we can minimum be on the podium tomorrow but if we can we will fight for the victory.”

Marquez’s younger brother, Alex, secured second place, completing a remarkable 1-2 finish for the siblings, while two-time world champion and Marquez’s factory Ducati teammate, Francesco Bagnaia, finished third. Japanese rookie Ai Ogura impressed on his MotoGP debut, crossing the line in fourth.

Marquez’s commanding performance reinforces the strong form he has displayed all week. He was the fastest in opening practice on Friday before narrowly losing out to his younger brother in the afternoon session. His pre-season with Ducati had already raised expectations, and he is widely tipped to be a strong contender for the world championship, his first since 2019.

The combination of Marquez and Bagnaia has been described as a dream team, but some observers have suggested their rivalry could prove volatile. The duo’s intense competitive nature could lead to high-octane battles throughout the season.

The start of the new MotoGP season has been overshadowed by the absence of reigning world champion Jorge Martin. The Spaniard suffered fractures to his right hand and left foot in a pre-season testing crash in Malaysia, and his troubles worsened when he endured another training mishap that required additional surgery. As a result, Aprilia confirmed that Martin will miss both the Thai Grand Prix and the subsequent race in Argentina in mid-March.

Next race: The Argentina GP on March 16, at the Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo motorsport circuit.