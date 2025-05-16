Camera…Action…Race: Superstar Ajith Kumar is used to delivering the biggest hits – whether on track or off it!

A

First of all, visibility and I will use cricket as an example here. Cricket is almost a religion in India and that is also thanks to the great visibility – it is all over TV, OTT platforms, internet – you name it. Everybody knows the game; people play it everywhere. They play it in gullies, at home, in school fields or in parks. When its televised, visibility is great. That’s what the sponsors want. So technically if motor racing in India was televised for greater visibility or even made popular through web portals, people would also come to know that there are different formats in racing, Formula 2, 3 and 4, the 24-hour Le Mans as the pinnacle of endurance racing, the Creventic series, GT3 world challenge – that’s how I think sponsors would also want to come in and play a part to uplift the sports, provide infrastructure. We have spoken to the Creventic management on whether they can hold a round here after Dubai, where they generally finish the season in January. Maybe they could have a round here and go to Dubai or do the season finale here in India. Chennai could be a good option because it’s a port or they could even do a street race. This will help everybody both in terms of the public as well as professional drivers – maybe there could be a wildcard entry from here. The series by itself would get a lot of visibility from a country of 144 crore people, and even if 0.5% of people follow and take up the sport, you are looking at a greater population than the UK. Let me be honest, I love motorsports and racing, and I am indulging in something I love very much and, in the process, if it promotes the sport through my fans and the media to the general public as well, I am sure it would be a win-win situation for everyone.