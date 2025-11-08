Franco Colapinto signs a new contract with Alpine to continue racing in 2026

Alpine F1 Team has officially confirmed that Franco Colapinto will be one of their race drivers for the 2026 Formula 1 season. The announcement was made on Friday, November 7, 2025, ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix weekend. The 22-year-old will race alongside Pierre Gasly, who has an extended contract with Alpine until the end of the 2028 season.
He joined Alpine in January as a reserve driver on a multi-year deal before earning promotion to a race seat after six races as a replacement for Jack Doohan. Colapinto's new contract is a continuation of the multi-year agreement he originally signed with Alpine in January 2025. His contract for the race seat runs until at least the end of the 2026 season.
The team cited his demonstrated potential, gradual improvement over the season, and positive rapport with the team as key factors in their decision, especially in a difficult year for the team's performance. Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore expressed belief in Colapinto's potential to be a top driver who can grow with the team. The decision provides Alpine with a stable driver line-up for the new technical regulation era in 2026, when the team will also switch to Mercedes customer power units (as per one source).
Franco over the years
Franco Colapinto, the Argentine driver, has had a rapid and dynamic entry into Formula 1, marked by mid-season changes. He made his race debut at the Italian Grand Prix 2024, replacing Logan Sargeant and finished 12th for Williams Racing. In the same year, at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, on his second F1 race, he achieved his first points finish with a P8 and became the first Argentine driver to score points since Carlos Reutemann in 1982.
This year, due to Alpine's car struggles, the racer has not yet managed to score any championship points for the team. His best finish so far in the 2025 season was 11th at the Dutch Grand Prix with no points on his tally.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels