Franco Colapinto signs a new contract with Alpine to continue racing in 2026

He joined Alpine in January as a reserve driver on a multi-year deal before earning promotion to a race seat after six races as a replacement for Jack Doohan. Colapinto's new contract is a continuation of the multi-year agreement he originally signed with Alpine in January 2025. His contract for the race seat runs until at least the end of the 2026 season.

The team cited his demonstrated potential, gradual improvement over the season, and positive rapport with the team as key factors in their decision, especially in a difficult year for the team's performance. Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore expressed belief in Colapinto's potential to be a top driver who can grow with the team. The decision provides Alpine with a stable driver line-up for the new technical regulation era in 2026, when the team will also switch to Mercedes customer power units (as per one source).