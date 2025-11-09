Red flags and driver's championship lead change at F1 Sprint Sao Paulo!

The most dramatic incident was Piastri losing control of his McLaren on the wet kerb at Turn 3 (Curva do Sol) and spinning into the barriers while running in P3. This was a major blow to his title challenge, dropping him further behind Lando Norris. Soon after Piastri's crash, Nico Hülkenberg (Sauber) and Franco Colapinto (Alpine) also lost control and crashed out at the very same corner due to the standing water on the kerb, leading to the red flag to repair the barrier and clear the debris.

The Sprint ended under double yellow flags following a heavy crash for home favourite Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber) on the start-finish straight, though he fortunately reported that he was uninjured. Early on, there was contact between Oliver Bearman and Liam Lawson, resulting in a spin for Bearman. Both drivers received post-race time penalties for their actions.