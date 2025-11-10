F1 2025 São Paulo Grand Prix highlights: red flags and unbelievable victories

Even yet, why no Grand Slam for the Championship leader? A Grand Slam requires a driver to take Pole Position, win the Race, set the Fastest Lap of the race and lead Every Lap. While Norris took pole and won the race, he did not set the fastest lap of the Grand Prix, which is the missing piece that prevented the Grand Slam.

Lando's teammate and title rival, Oscar Piastri, had a weekend that ultimately cost him points and momentum. He crashed out of the Sprint race early on. He lost control after hitting a damp kerb at Turn 3, leading to a red flag and allowing Lando to extend his championship lead. In the main race, after an early Safety Car restart, Piastri locked up his brakes trying to overtake Kimi Antonelli into Turn 1. Piastri was deemed "wholly responsible" by the stewards and given a 10-second time penalty for causing the collision.