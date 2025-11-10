Kimi Antonelli: Most points scored by a rookie in a single Formula 1 season!

From heartbreaks to recordbreaks

At the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, he became the youngest driver ever to lead a Grand Prix lap and the youngest driver to set a Fastest Lap in a race. He even scored points in his first three Grand Prix races (Australia, China and Japan). Kimi Antonelli's rookie season, while record-breaking in points, included several unfortunate incidents and setbacks that potentially stopped him from achieving an even higher tally.

At the Austrian Grand Prix, he crashed out on the first lap after losing control of his car under braking for Turn 3, which resulted in a collision with Max Verstappen. He subsequently received a three-place grid penalty for the next race. The Dutch Grand Prix saw him involved in a collision with Charles Leclerc while attempting an overtake on the banking at Turn 3. The contact sent Leclerc into the barriers and out of the race. He received a 10-second time penalty for causing the collision, dropping him to a final position of P16.