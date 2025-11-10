Kimi Antonelli: Most points scored by a rookie in a single Formula 1 season!

The Mercedes rookie, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, has broken the record for the most points scored by a rookie in a single Formula 1 season, surpassing the previous record held by Lewis Hamilton from his debut year. The joined the Mercedes team for the 2025 season, replacing the departing Lewis Hamilton. He made his F1 debut at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.
His total points tally surpassed Lewis Hamilton's 2007 rookie season total of 109 points. Antonelli reached 122 points following his second-place finish at the 2025 São Paulo Grand Prix (Brazil). However, this record is based on the current points system (25 points for a win, with Sprint races also contributing points), which differs significantly from the points system used in Hamilton's 2007 debut season.
He achieved his maiden F1 podium at the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix, finishing in P3. He then secured his best career finish to date with P2 at the 2025 São Paulo Grand Prix. Additionally, Kimi also broke several "youngest driver" records during his rookie season including the second-youngest points scorer in F1 history (after Max Verstappen) with his P4 finish at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.
From heartbreaks to recordbreaks
At the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, he became the youngest driver ever to lead a Grand Prix lap and the youngest driver to set a Fastest Lap in a race. He even scored points in his first three Grand Prix races (Australia, China and Japan). Kimi Antonelli's rookie season, while record-breaking in points, included several unfortunate incidents and setbacks that potentially stopped him from achieving an even higher tally.
At the Austrian Grand Prix, he crashed out on the first lap after losing control of his car under braking for Turn 3, which resulted in a collision with Max Verstappen. He subsequently received a three-place grid penalty for the next race. The Dutch Grand Prix saw him involved in a collision with Charles Leclerc while attempting an overtake on the banking at Turn 3. The contact sent Leclerc into the barriers and out of the race. He received a 10-second time penalty for causing the collision, dropping him to a final position of P16.
Best career finish
Imola Grand Prix, his home race ended in a retirement due to a mechanical issue and this continues at Spanish Grand Prix where he suffered another mechanically-related DNF after a solid P6 qualifying performance. His race at British Grand Prix was cut short following contact with fellow rookie Isack Hadjar.
Early in the race during the recent São Paulo Grand Prix, on a Safety Car restart, Oscar Piastri locked up and hit Antonelli's Mercedes, which in turn ricocheted into Charles Leclerc's Ferrari. The incident caused damage to Antonelli's car, though he was able to continue and eventually finished P2, a position he had mainted for Sprint as well.
