CL16: F1 icon Charles Leclerc launches apparel line

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has launched his own personal apparel line called CL16. It's not mystery that the name, CL16, is based on his initials and car number he races with. The label has launched with a limited-edition collection with more personal, premium and understated streetwear aesthetic. It's meant to reflect his own style off the track.
This is Charles' second non-racing business venture, following his low-calorie ice cream brand, LEC, which launched in 2024. He also has a separate collaboration with Ferrari called the Ferrari x Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection, but CL16 is his independent, athlete-owned brand.
The brand is explicitly moving away from typical F1 replica merchandise to offer clean lines and a subtle colour palette make the items easy to integrate into a regular wardrobe. The price points and focus on knitwear and tailored pieces suggest a higher quality and luxury-lifestyle segment. What's special is that the racer does not forget his pet dog Leo! The collection even includes a Knit Dog Sweate, reflecting the personal touch he wanted for the brand.
The initial launch featured a curated selection of apparel and accessories, including subtle branding like his SEDICI (sixteen) wordmark or his simple signature. These are often in a minimalist, monochrome or tonal palette of black cream or red. High-quality sweatshirts and knit hoodies, designed for comfort and a clean aesthetic.
Simple, versatile tops for a casual, layered look including items like a Signature Track Jacket. Wool Scarves are a more upscale accessory, often in a classic color scheme. Caps/Snapbacks & Beanies make for essential streetwear items. Socks and keychains are some small accessories on the menu!
