CL16: F1 icon Charles Leclerc launches apparel line

This is Charles' second non-racing business venture, following his low-calorie ice cream brand, LEC, which launched in 2024. He also has a separate collaboration with Ferrari called the Ferrari x Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection, but CL16 is his independent, athlete-owned brand.

The brand is explicitly moving away from typical F1 replica merchandise to offer clean lines and a subtle colour palette make the items easy to integrate into a regular wardrobe. The price points and focus on knitwear and tailored pieces suggest a higher quality and luxury-lifestyle segment. What's special is that the racer does not forget his pet dog Leo! The collection even includes a Knit Dog Sweate, reflecting the personal touch he wanted for the brand.