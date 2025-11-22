Lando Norris clinched pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025!

The heavy rain that fell before and during the session completely changed the dynamic, leading to some massive surprises. The track was very wet, forcing all drivers onto the Full Wet tyres initially and Carlos Sainz qualified third for Williams. George Russell (Mercedes) impressively topped the Q1 session.

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) struggled severely for grip and was the slowest of the 20 cars, ending up in P20. He was caught out by the rapidly evolving conditions and a loss of pace on his final lap. Alex Albon (Williams) hit the wall at the exit of Turn 16, breaking his front-right suspension and immediately ending his session. Other eliminations in Q1 were Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull), Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) and Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber).