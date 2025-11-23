Max Verstappen steals the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 victory from Norris!

Lando Norris started on pole position, but Max Verstappen had a strong start from second place. During Turn 1 at Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025, Lando tried to aggressively cover Max into the first corner, but he outbraked himself and ran wide into the run-off area. Max Verstappen capitalized on Norris's error, taking the lead and keeping his car on the racing line. George Russell also managed to slip past Norris, dropping the pole-sitter to third.
Once in the lead, Max showed superior pace in his Red Bull, particularly after the first round of pit stops and built a significant gap to the rest of the field. Max's win kept his mathematical chance for a fifth consecutive title alive, though he still trailed Piastri by 12 points and Norris by 42.
While Norris was eventually able to repass Russell for second place later in the race, he couldn't challenge Verstappen, who went on to win comfortably. The gap at the finish was over 20 seconds, although this was partly exaggerated as Norris was managing a late problem (reportedly extreme fuel-saving) in the final laps.
Championship contender Oscar Piastri was involved in a Turn 1 collision but managed to survive the incident. He then drove a superb recovery race to finish fourth, keeping his title hopes alive, though the gap to Norris widened. Starting last, Lewis Hamilton put on an impressive drive, carving his way through the field to score a point, finishing in 10th place.
Post-race, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were both disqualified from the final results of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The disqualification was due to a technical infringement found during the mandatory post-race inspection by the FIA. The rearmost skid blocks (part of the wooden plank fitted to the floor of the car) on both McLaren cars were found to be worn below the legally permitted minimum thickness of 3.9mmas specified in the Technical Regulations (Article 3.5.9 e).
As a result, Max Verstappen can now potentially win the title! Lando Norris loses 18 points (P2) and Oscar Piastri loses 12 points (P4). The title race is now incredibly tight with two races remaining (Qatar and Abu Dhabi, with a Sprint in Qatar).
Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) initially finished fourth but received a five-second time penalty for a false start, which dropped him to fifth place in the final results behind Oscar Piastri. But the double-DSQ meant he was still promoted to P3 sharing podium with teammate George.
