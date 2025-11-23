Max Verstappen steals the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 victory from Norris!

Once in the lead, Max showed superior pace in his Red Bull, particularly after the first round of pit stops and built a significant gap to the rest of the field. Max's win kept his mathematical chance for a fifth consecutive title alive, though he still trailed Piastri by 12 points and Norris by 42.

While Norris was eventually able to repass Russell for second place later in the race, he couldn't challenge Verstappen, who went on to win comfortably. The gap at the finish was over 20 seconds, although this was partly exaggerated as Norris was managing a late problem (reportedly extreme fuel-saving) in the final laps.