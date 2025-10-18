Stories behind the six special liveries at the F1 United States Grand Prix 2025

Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team unveil their first-ever bespoke livery, a science-inspired design that features F1-related scientific formulas scattered across the car. The famous matte British Racing Green car is adorned with scientific and mathematical formulas related to F1 engineering and aerodynamics. These formulas are scattered across the livery, making the normally invisible science of an F1 car visible to the world. The concept is to shine a light on the talented engineers and the technology that drives performance.

In collaboration with American artist Shaboozey, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team wrap the VCARB 02 car in a striking pearlescent black and amber tortoiseshell pattern that covers major surfaces. This unique, bold design is intended to bridge the worlds of motorsport, music and American culture, reflecting a maverick spirit.