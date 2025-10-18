Stories behind the six special liveries at the F1 United States Grand Prix 2025

Since Formula 1's popularity has skyrocketed in the United States, races like the US GP, Miami GP and Las Vegas GP, teams are using special liveries to show commitment and give a unique presence in this rapidly growing fanbase. Initially, the special liveries were only used to commemorate a specific event or anniversary with a partner. This year, there are six teams presenting new or special liveries at the F1 United States Grand Prix 2025!
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team unveil their first-ever bespoke livery, a science-inspired design that features F1-related scientific formulas scattered across the car. The famous matte British Racing Green car is adorned with scientific and mathematical formulas related to F1 engineering and aerodynamics. These formulas are scattered across the livery, making the normally invisible science of an F1 car visible to the world. The concept is to shine a light on the talented engineers and the technology that drives performance.
In collaboration with American artist Shaboozey, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team wrap the VCARB 02 car in a striking pearlescent black and amber tortoiseshell pattern that covers major surfaces. This unique, bold design is intended to bridge the worlds of motorsport, music and American culture, reflecting a maverick spirit.
Native tributes
Haas, the only American team on the grid, has a special livery that is a patriotic nod to their home race, the US Grand Prix. The design maintains their core red, white and black colour scheme but integrates the stars and stripes motif of the American flag onto key areas like the front wing, rear wing and sidepods.
The Alpine F1 Team livery features a minimal tweak to incorporate their partner, Latin American giant Mercado Libre, for whom driver Franco Colapinto is an ambassador. A distinct bright yellow stripe and the Mercado Libre logo are added to the car, particularly prominent on the engine cover and rear wing. This small addition celebrates Latin American presence and is visible for the three consecutive Americas races (US, Mexico and Brazil).
Livery rivarly
Williams Racing is running a special throwback livery inspired by their 2002 car (the FW24) to celebrate their title partner, which was founded that year. The design features a classic blue and white color scheme seen on the nose and sidepods of the 2002 car. It provides a striking retro aesthetic compared to their usual modern design.
Debuting an iridescent livery enhancement for both the US and Mexican Grand Prix weekends McLaren's look is inspired by their partnership with Google Gemini AI and features a iridescent/chrome-like finish applied to the engine cover and other sections of the car. This metallic, colour-shifting effect provides a futuristic look to their standard papaya and charcoal livery.
