2025 Formula One math: Only four drivers remain in contention for title

Based on the standings after the US Grand Prix Sprint (Round 19 of 24), and with 6 Grand Prix weekends remaining (including the main USGP race and two sprint races), here is the numerical breakdown of the championship battle. Maximum points in a Grand Prix Race Winner is 25 points while the maximum points in a Sprint Race Winner is 8 points. So, the maximum points a driver can score in the remaining 6 weekends is 141 points by the end of this season.

Only drivers whose current points plus the maximum remaining points exceed the current leader's points can mathematically win the championship. To be a contender, a driver's Max Possible Final Points must be greater than or equal to the current leader's current points (336). Keeping that in mind, Charles Leclerc (177 + 141 = 318 points) is mathematically eliminated along with everyone ranking beaneath him on the grid.