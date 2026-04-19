Finnish driver Juha Miettinen passes away in a tragic accident at the 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers

Six other drivers were hospitalised for precautionary checks. These included drivers from teams racing Aston Martin, Porsche and Toyota. Thankfully, none of their injuries are life-threatening. Most were kept overnight for precautionary examinations due to the high G-forces involved in the impact, which was estimated to have occurred at speeds exceeding 200 km/h.

The incident gained massive international attention because F1 driver Max Verstappen was also competing in the same event as part of his preparation for the Nürburgring 24 Hours. He was sharing a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Lucas Auer but was not on the track when the accident occurred. Max shared a heartfelt tribute on social media shortly after: "Shocked by what happened today. Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be. Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha's family and loved ones."