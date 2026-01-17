F1 driver Alex Albon and long-time girlfriend Lily Muni He are engaged!

While the news broke out, fans immeddiately began speculating the timeline of their engagement, guessing if Alex popped the question during their recent vaction to Bhutan. The couple had spent their winter break (late December 2025 to early January 2026) traveling through Asia.

Given that many F1 drivers use the off-season for private milestones before the pre-season media cycle begins, it is highly probable the proposal occurred during their travels — specifically in a scenic location like Bhutan — and they chose to share it with the public a short time later.