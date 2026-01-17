F1 driver Alex Albon and long-time girlfriend Lily Muni He are engaged!

It's the season of proposals and after Charles Leclerc earlier this year, Alex Albon and Lily Muni He officially announced their engagement on January 16, 2026. The Williams F1 driver shared the news on Instagram with a post captioned, "I guess we're stuck with each other now ❤️😊," featuring photos of them and Lily's engagement ring.
While the news broke out, fans immeddiately began speculating the timeline of their engagement, guessing if Alex popped the question during their recent vaction to Bhutan. The couple had spent their winter break (late December 2025 to early January 2026) traveling through Asia.
Given that many F1 drivers use the off-season for private milestones before the pre-season media cycle begins, it is highly probable the proposal occurred during their travels — specifically in a scenic location like Bhutan — and they chose to share it with the public a short time later.
Alex Albon and Lily Muni He have one of the most stable and public-facing relationships in the F1 paddock. Their relationship timeline is a classic modern love story that began just as both were rising to the top of their respective sports. After the 2019 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, where Alex traveled to Los Angeles, the two met in person for the first time and played a round of golf together.
By early 2020, they were officially a couple. Lily became a fixture in the F1 paddock and Alex was frequently seen at LPGA events when his schedule allowed. The couple established a tradition of visiting Phuket, Thailand, during the winter off-season to spend time with Alex’s family and enjoy the beaches.
By 2024, they were widely considered one of F1’s most popular couples. Lily’s 'Get Ready With Me (GRWM) TikToks' from F1 races often went viral, bringing a new audience to the sport. The couple travelled to Bhutan for a winter vacation. They visited the sacred Tiger’s Nest Monastery and posted heartfelt messages about the country’s beauty and recharging for the new year.