George Russell used his experience to win in Austria. Can he follow up with a maiden home victory at Silverstone?

The FIA declared the Austrian Grand Prix a heatwave event and enforced new rules allowing drivers to wear special cooling vests. To offset the extra weight of these cooling systems, regulators revised the maximum allowable ballast amounts. Despite the intense heat, Russell stayed perfectly calm. He coolly lifted off just enough through a late yellow flag zone to secure pole position, narrowly beating out the threatening Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.
Max Verstappen brought out the yellow flags in the dying moments of Q3 after losing the rear of his Red Bull RB22 mid-corner. The car slid sideways across the gravel trap and slammed into the barriers. Fortunately, he walked away safely from the high-speed impact and started the race from fifth on the grid. In classic Verstappen style, he carved his way up the order on Race Day to claim second place—marking his ninth podium at the Red Bull Ring. The Styrian mountains are almost built to accommodate Max’s "Orange Army." While he hails from the Netherlands and Austria is not technically his home race, the Dutchman practically owns the venue.
By contrast, George Russell will be mentally preparing for a home race this weekend where he has yet to stand on the podium. His compatriots have fared much better recently: Lando Norris took the top step for McLaren last season, and Lewis Hamilton claimed a sensational victory for Mercedes the year before.
Russell's immediate task is to maintain his momentum and bite a bigger chunk out of teammate Kimi Antonelli’s lead. His long-term mission? Aiming to conquer Hamilton’s astonishing home record of 15 podiums, including 9 wins. It is no wonder Silverstone's home straight is named after him! Russell will be well aware that in the closing stages in Austria, Antonelli was rapid—so quick that he almost pipped Verstappen at the finish line.
Mercedes will undoubtedly be fast at Silverstone, but so will McLaren, Red Bull Racing, and Ferrari. Ultimately, the victory will go to the car-and-driver combination that reads the conditions perfectly. Track temperatures are set to soar again, and whether or not the organisers officially declare a heatwave, the on-track action at this legendary venue guarantees drama.
So, whose home race is the British Grand Prix anyway? George? Lando? Oliver? Lewis? Or Arvid? On a weekend that is all about playing to the home crowd, Hamilton has a lifetime of experience doing exactly that.
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Round 9 | Silverstone | Sunday, 5th July 19:30 | F1TV & FanCode App