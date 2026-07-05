George Russell used his experience to win in Austria. Can he follow up with a maiden home victory at Silverstone?

The FIA declared the Austrian Grand Prix a heatwave event and enforced new rules allowing drivers to wear special cooling vests. To offset the extra weight of these cooling systems, regulators revised the maximum allowable ballast amounts. Despite the intense heat, Russell stayed perfectly calm. He coolly lifted off just enough through a late yellow flag zone to secure pole position, narrowly beating out the threatening Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen brought out the yellow flags in the dying moments of Q3 after losing the rear of his Red Bull RB22 mid-corner. The car slid sideways across the gravel trap and slammed into the barriers. Fortunately, he walked away safely from the high-speed impact and started the race from fifth on the grid. In classic Verstappen style, he carved his way up the order on Race Day to claim second place—marking his ninth podium at the Red Bull Ring. The Styrian mountains are almost built to accommodate Max’s "Orange Army." While he hails from the Netherlands and Austria is not technically his home race, the Dutchman practically owns the venue.

By contrast, George Russell will be mentally preparing for a home race this weekend where he has yet to stand on the podium. His compatriots have fared much better recently: Lando Norris took the top step for McLaren last season, and Lewis Hamilton claimed a sensational victory for Mercedes the year before.