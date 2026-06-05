After 4 wins, Italy’s Kimi Antonelli sits pretty on top of the Formula One World Championship. Can he conquer Monaco?

Yet when the lights went out in Montreal, any doubts were forgotten. The action that followed was nothing short of sensational — some of the best racing we’ve seen in any era. Antonelli and Russell went wheel-to-wheel for the entire race, trading places, banging wheels, and forcing each other into mistakes on almost every lap. Whichever Silver Arrow was in front simply could not break away from the other. The frantic back-and-forth and multiple lead changes prompted commentators to declare that the “Montreal 2026 episode was presented by the makers of Bahrain 2014” — two absolute classics.

Kudos to Mercedes-AMG for allowing their drivers to race hard, even as it teetered on the edge of disaster. Behind the battle for the lead — which ended prematurely with a power unit failure for Russell — another war of titans unfolded for second place between Hamilton and Verstappen.

“Even if we have the overtake, they still have more power on the straights,” said Hamilton after the race. “So I was constantly doing these calculations, trying to figure out how to maximise every bit of battery power and have enough left for the right moment.” It was a masterclass in racecraft from the seven-time champion, who celebrated his first second-place finish for Ferrari.

Next up is Monaco — the jewel in Formula One’s crown.

Who’s betting against the Prince?

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Round 6 | Monaco | Sunday, 7th June 18:30 | F1TV & FanCode App