Max Verstappen crashes during Q1 of the F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026

Verstappen was on his first flying lap when the rear axles of his RB22 locked up under braking. This sent the car spinning across the gravel trap and into the barriers. A frustrated Verstappen was heard over the team radio saying: "The car just locked on the rear axles! Fantastic!"

While he emerged from the car largely unscathed, there were reports of him checking his right hand after the steering wheel whipped during the impact. Because the crash happened so early in Q1 and before he could set a competitive time, Max Verstappen will start from the back of the grid for Sunday’s race.