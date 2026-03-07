Max Verstappen crashes during Q1 of the F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026

Expect the unexpected in new era of Formula 1! Max Verstappen indeed had a shock crash during Q1 of the F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026, which has completely turned the grid for the season opener upside down. Heading into Turn 1 at Albert Park, Max brought out a red flag and took himself out of qulifying.
Verstappen was on his first flying lap when the rear axles of his RB22 locked up under braking. This sent the car spinning across the gravel trap and into the barriers. A frustrated Verstappen was heard over the team radio saying: "The car just locked on the rear axles! Fantastic!"
While he emerged from the car largely unscathed, there were reports of him checking his right hand after the steering wheel whipped during the impact. Because the crash happened so early in Q1 and before he could set a competitive time, Max Verstappen will start from the back of the grid for Sunday’s race.
This is particularly significant as 2026 marks the debut of the new technical regulations and Red Bull’s first race using their own Ford-powered engine. Starting from the back will be the ultimate test of their new power unit's overtaking capabilities.
Max Verstappen’s crash caused an immediate red flag, pausing the session. The break actually helped Mercedes, who were scrambling to repair Kimi Antonelli’s car following his own heavy crash during Free Practice 3 earlier in the day. Before the chaos, George Russell and the Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc looked like the ones to beat.
During FP3, Sainz's Williams ground to a halt at the pit lane entry during Free Practice 3 with a loss of drive. Despite the frantic efforts of the Williams mechanics and the extra time bought by the Red Flag from Verstappen's crash, Sainz’s car couldn’t be repaired in time for Q1.
Like Max, Sainz did not set a time and is currently set to start from the very back of the grid. If the Williams-Mercedes package has good straight-line speed, Sainz might try to hitch a ride on Verstappen’s gearbox as they both try to slice through the field on Sunday.