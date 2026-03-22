Formula One 2026: Why team principals are stepping down from their role mid-season

It's a non-race weekend but the drama off track seems just as interesting. Over the week, many Formula One teams have confirmed major changes in their team leadership. The most significant news is the high-stakes swap currently unfolding between Audi and Aston Martin. These developments involve Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley, two former Red Bull titans whose 2026 starts haven't gone to plan.
Jonathan Wheatley’s exit from Audi just two races into the 2026 season is the biggest surprise. Having moved from Red Bull to lead Audi’s transition, On March 20, 2026, Audi confirmed his immediate exit as Team Principal after less than a year.
Officially cited as personal reasons, it is widely reported in the paddock that he is the top target to replace Newey as the dedicated Team Principal at Aston Martin, allowing him to move back to the UK from Switzerland. Last year, Alessandro Alunni Bravi of Sauber departed as the team transitioned fully into the Audi works project.
After just two races as Team Principal, Adrian Newey is stepping back from the role. Aston Martin has had a disastrous start to 2026 — the cars failed to finish both the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix due to severe reliability issues with the new Honda power unit. Adrian is returning to a purely Technical Partner role to focus on saving the car's design.
Following Wheatley’s sudden exit, Mattia Binotto has taken over as Team Principal on a permanent basis while remaining Head of the Audi F1 Project. Adrian Newey remains the acting TP for the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix, but Lawrence Stroll is actively negotiating to bring Jonathan in to take over the operational side.
Andy Cowell shuffled into a Chief Strategy Officer role to make room for Newey’s brief stint as TP at Aston Martin in November 2025. Just two days ago, Mercedes appointed Bradley Lord as Deputy Team Principal to support Toto Wolff, signalling a shift toward a more shared leadership structure.
The 2026 season has indeed pulled the rug out from under almost everyone. We are seeing a rare moment where the technical old guard and the new entrants are both getting humbled by the most radical regulation shift in F1 history. In previous regulation changes, you could usually fix a bad car with better aero. In 2026, the Active Aero and the Manual Override (Overtake Mode) are so intertwined with the engine software that if your math is wrong on Day 1, you can't just bolt on a fix. This season for Team Principals is a direct result of boards of directors panicking because the 2026 car isn't just slow, it’s fundamentally broken.