Silver Arrows On Target: A Mercedes versus Ferrari epic

There’s only one thought in every F1 enthusiast’s mind after George Russell and Kimi Antonelli’s W17 ran away with the silverware last weekend — are they going to do it again and again?

Can Scuderia Ferrari mount a constant challenge, the way Charles Leclerc repeatedly snatched back the lead? And will Mercedes-AMG ever fumble a race strategy this season?

Formula 1 reported 120 overtakes at Melbourne, compared with just 45 last year. That suggests the new regulations are doing exactly what they were designed to do. The racing was closer, the cars could follow each other more easily, and the unusual downshifting to charge the battery looked strange — but it worked.

Most intriguingly, last year’s runners-up and the fourth-best team have suddenly emerged as the top two contenders, leaving McLaren and Red Bull Racing playing catch-up. The pecking order has been tossed up in fascinating fashion.

During the first Virtual Safety Car period, Ferrari chose caution and held onto their one-two track positions rather than diving into the pit lane as Mercedes did.

It’s been a while since the Italian team last led — or won — a Grand Prix, and perhaps their race strategy isn’t quite as sharp as it should be. But their race starts have been phenomenal, as seen both in pre-season testing and in the way they swamped the cars ahead of them Down Under!