Things to do in Chennai this week (July 5, 2024 - July 11, 2024)

Amidst the monsoon season, Chennai is playing the host to a plethora of events across the city.
1. Comedy arena
July 5 | Chetpet
Popular standup comedian Vir Das is back with his comedy tour in India and is all set to perform in Chennai this weekend. The Mind Fool India Tour will have the audience burst into peals of laughter as Vir Das takes them on a comic ride.
`499 onwards. 8 pm. Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
2. Marine wonders
July 5 | Kottivakkam
Chennai is all set to get a mermaid show for the first time at the Marine Expo 2024. Hosted by Fun World & Resorts India, visitors can also take a tour of the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam pavilion, robotic animal kingdom, mini falls, and underwater aquarium. The expo will be on till mid-August.
`150. 4 pm till 9.30 pm. At YMCA Ground.
3. Calligraphy workshop
July 7 | Anna Nagar
Hone your calligraphy skills and improve your writing style with a modern dip pen calligraphy workshop. The workshop is exclusively for women and girls over 13 years. All the materials will be provided at the venue.
`1,850. 10 am to 12.30 pm. At Ology Studio.
4. Tribute night
July 6 | T Nagar
Celebrate the 95th birth anniversary of the late singing legend Kishore Kumar with the musical night, Ek sham Kishore ke naam. Listen to some iconic and soulful songs by Kishore da, performed by Mumbai singers.
`500. 6 pm onwards. At Vani Mahal.
5. Despicable Me 4
July 5 | AGS Cinemas
Watch Despicable Me 4, the latest installment of the animated franchise. A sequel to Despicable Me 3, the plot revolves around Gru, the supervillain, who welcomes a new member to the family. Their relationship then gets harmed as revenge vows are plotted against Gru.
In theatres.
6. Poster making workshop
July 6 | Adyar
Get creative with your imagination at this handmade psychedelic poster making workshop. Curated for all skill levels, the programme makes use of paper collage, vibrant colours, and painting techniques to create posters.
`700. 10 am to 1 pm. At Backyard.
7. Movie time
July 6 | Chetpet
Thalapathy Vijay fans, assemble! The all-time popular film, Ghilli, is getting a special screening as part of the actor’s extended birthday celebrations. Don’t miss watching this super hit commercial potboiler in an open theatre with your family and friends.
`149 onwards. Until 13 July. At Chetpet EcoPark.
8. An all-women car rally
July 7 | RK Salai
The Duchess Club is all set to have an all-women car rally this weekend where around 100 cars are expected to cover a distance of 50- 65 km. There will be a special category for families as well.
`1,500, 8 pm at Savera Hotel .