Dazzle this Diwali: The Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione returns to Chennai for a festive extravaganza!

Get ready to dazzle and delight at the most anticipated fashion event of the season. The Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione is back with a bang, bringing you a Diwali extravaganza like no other. It is going to be a festival of luxury, tradition, and pure fashion magic that’s set to light up your style and heart.
This year, they are channeling the Diwali vibe like never before — a dazzling celebration of joy where friends and family come together in a whirl of luxury and tradition. “It’s not just about shopping; it’s about immersing yourself in a world of festive splendour. Think silver artefacts, home décor wonders, and gifts,” says Arti Bagdy, the founder-cum-curator of the show.
Prepare to be blown away by the creme de la creme of Indian designers and jewellers. “We’ve got a lineup that’s hotter than a Diwali firecracker. From Neelgar’s stunning saris from Ahmedabad to Madalsa Goel’s Varanasi magic, and Nayaab’s Lucknowan elegance, our collection is a sartorial feast. Don’t miss out on Varastraa’s Bangalorean splendour, Kanika 35C and Virachi’s Kolkata charm, and many more dazzling designs,” she shares.
For those who like a modern twist, our contemporary festive wear is a total show-stopper. Featuring stars like Nupur Kanoi, Diva by Sangeeta Ranka, and Oja, plus chic western options from February, Hem & Her, and KOUE WE, you’ll be the trendsetter of the season.
“Complete your look with our elegant accessories and clean beauty picks. From The Silver Story’s dazzling silver artefacts to Simone Jewels’ kids’ gold jewellery, we’ve got all the sparkle and shine you need for Diwali,” she says.
The fine jewellery collection is a masterpiece of craftsmanship and sophistication. Ghanasingh Be True and Vasundhara Diamond Roof are here to make you sparkle with timeless elegance. For those special occasions, explore the destination jewellery segment featuring brands like Amazing Jewels and Joypur Jewels. These pieces are designed to dazzle without the travel hassle.
Also in store are handcrafted saris and occasion wear. “Don’t miss Neelgar’s bandhani wonders, Nayaab’s chikankari elegance, and Raisa by Srishti’s fresh takes. With Varastraa’s Kanjeevaram and Madalsa Goel’s Varanasi creations, you’ll be draped in traditional artistry that’s nothing short of magical,” she says.
Also don’t miss Bousni’s chic bags, The Silver Story’s stylish home décor, and BIE clean beauty products that’ll make you glow from within. It’s all about looking fabulous and feeling radiant from head to toe.
Price on request. September 26 and 27, 11 am to 8 pm.
At Hyatt Regency Chennai.
—Team Indulge
indulge@newindianexpress.com
@indulgeexpress