Dazzle this Diwali: The Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione returns to Chennai for a festive extravaganza!

Get ready to dazzle and delight at the most anticipated fashion event of the season. The Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione is back with a bang, bringing you a Diwali extravaganza like no other. It is going to be a festival of luxury, tradition, and pure fashion magic that’s set to light up your style and heart.

This year, they are channeling the Diwali vibe like never before — a dazzling celebration of joy where friends and family come together in a whirl of luxury and tradition. “It’s not just about shopping; it’s about immersing yourself in a world of festive splendour. Think silver artefacts, home décor wonders, and gifts,” says Arti Bagdy, the founder-cum-curator of the show.

Prepare to be blown away by the creme de la creme of Indian designers and jewellers. “We’ve got a lineup that’s hotter than a Diwali firecracker. From Neelgar’s stunning saris from Ahmedabad to Madalsa Goel’s Varanasi magic, and Nayaab’s Lucknowan elegance, our collection is a sartorial feast. Don’t miss out on Varastraa’s Bangalorean splendour, Kanika 35C and Virachi’s Kolkata charm, and many more dazzling designs,” she shares.