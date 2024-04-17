Akshay Kumar all set to make Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to step into the world of Telugu cinema with Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa.

The makers of the upcoming film took to Twitter to post a video and share the news of Akshay coming on board.

“We're thrilled to have Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar onboard for Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus. With Akshay Kumar joining us, our production promises to reach unprecedented heights of grandeur and excitement. Stay tuned for an unforgettable cinematic experience!,” the caption read.