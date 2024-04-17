Akshay Kumar all set to make Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to step into the world of Telugu cinema with Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa.
The makers of the upcoming film took to Twitter to post a video and share the news of Akshay coming on board.
“We're thrilled to have Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar onboard for Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus. With Akshay Kumar joining us, our production promises to reach unprecedented heights of grandeur and excitement. Stay tuned for an unforgettable cinematic experience!,” the caption read.
The actor, who arrived in Hyderabad, received a warm welcome from Vishnu and the makers of the film. He took to social media to express his gratitude and wrote, “Thank you @iVishnuManchu for such a warm welcome and making me a part of your #Kannappa journey. Jai Mahakaal.”
In the video, Akshay can be seen interacting with Vishnu and renowned actor Mohan Babu, who will also play a key role in the film. However, details about Akshay’s role in the movie have not been revealed yet. According to reports that have surfaced, actresses Nayanthara and Kajal Aggarwal will also be a part of the film.
Last month, the team unveiled a comic book revolving around the story of Bhakta Kannappa on the occasion of Mohan Babu’s birthday. Vishnu shared a glimpse from the launch and wrote, “Unveiling Part 1 of “Kannappa” story book on my hero’s birthday.”
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa also stars Mohanlal, Prabhas, Preity Mukhundhan, R Sarathkumar and Brahmanandam among others. Vishnu, who takes on the role of the protagonist, will be seen as an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.