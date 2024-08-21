Ashish Vidyarthi’s Doctor Doom plans to take over the world in the Hindi trailer of ‘Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom’

Prepare for a post-apocalyptic nightmare as Doctor Doom, voiced by the legendary Ashish Vidyarthi, rises to power in Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom.

The fifth season of the popular Hindi audio series takes listeners on a thrilling journey through a world ravaged by the downfall of superheroes and the subsequent rise of supervillains.

In the newly released hindi trailer of the audio series, Doctor Doom, a ruthless tyrant, wields an iron fist over the remnants of humanity. With his signature intellect and unyielding ambition, Doom has become the undisputed ruler of this desolate landscape. However, hope flickers as a resistance movement forms, led by Valeria Richards, the goddaughter of Doom himself.

With her voice provided by the talented Yashaswini Dayama, Valeria becomes a beacon of hope in a world on the brink of despair. Despite her young age, Valeria possesses a remarkable intelligence and courage that rivals even Doom's. She rallies the remaining survivors, inspiring them to fight back against the oppressive regime and restore order to their shattered world. Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom is set to launch on September 4, 2024, on Audible.

Meanwhile, in the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. is making a triumphant return as Doctor Doom. The actor, who previously portrayed Tony Stark in the Iron Man series, will reprise his role in the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday.

The announcement of Robert Downey Jr.'s casting has sent shockwaves through the Marvel fandom, as many fans were expecting him to remain retired after the tragic death of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. However, Robert's return to the MCU will excite fans and generate anticipation for the upcoming film.